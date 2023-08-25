Pokemon Go Fest 2023: All Collection Challenges & How to Complete Them

Pokemon Go Fest is a time for celebration, and for the 2023 event, there’s plenty to do on this special weekend. There are several Pokemon appearing throughout Pokemon Go Fest 2023, giving you the chance to add them to the collection, and there are several Collection Challenges you’ll be asked to complete before they disappear.

You’ll need to be quick to complete these Collection Challenges before the Pokemon disappear, even if you purchased a ticket to participate in the event. Thankfully, many of these Pokemon appear during set times and habitats. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Collection Challenges for Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Every Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Collection Challenge & All Pokemon

Image via Niantic

There will be four unique Collection Challenges for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event. These will have to do with the four habitats appearing throughout the day, which will have a unique schedule for each area. You’ll want to make sure to track down each Pokemon appearing for these Collection Challenges. Not every Pokemon in a habitat will be on the list, but if you’re looking for specific ones, make sure to figure out the correct habitat and time they’re going to spawn in your local area.

All Quartz Terrarium Collection Challenge Pokemon in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Quartz Terrarium Collection Challenge during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. You’ll receive 2,023 Stardust, an Incense, and a Heracross encounter as a reward.

Catch a Audino

Catch a Buneary

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Lickitung

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Miltank

Catch a Morelull

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Skitty

Catch a Whismur

Catch a Wurmple

All Pyrite Sands Collection Challenge Pokemon in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Pyrite Sands Collection Challenge during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. You’ll receive 2,023 Stardust, an incense, and a Gible encounter.

Catch a Binacle

Catch a Girafarig

Catch a Grubbin

Catch a Helioptile

Catch a Hippopotas

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Psyduck

Catch a Sandshrew

Catch a Shuckle

Catch a Trapinch

Catch an Alolan Diglett

All Malachite Wilderness Collection Challenge Pokemon in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Malachite Wilderness Collection Challenge during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Catch a Bellsprout

Catch a Caterpie

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Ferroseed

Catch a Fomantis

Catch an Oanguru

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Remoraid

Catch a Roselia

Catch a Scyther

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Snover

Catch a Spinarak

Catch a Stunfisk

All Aquamarine Shores Collection Challenge Pokemon in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Aquamarine Shores Collection Challenge during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.