Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Dates, Pokémon Debuts, Bonuses, and More

The announcement for Pokémon Go’s yearly Pokémon Go Fest event has come out, and it will be the big event fans always look forward to checking out. This year, we can expect to see several in-person events happening around the world and a global event to cap it off until it returns next year.

We have the official dates and locations for Pokémon Go Fest 2023, and there have been some exciting hints being shared surrounding the mythical Pokémon that could potentially be during the festivities. Here’s what you need to know about all the bonuses, Pokémon debuts, and upcoming dates for Pokémon Go Fest 2023.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Dates and In-Person Locations

It has been confirmed that Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will take place in multiple in-person locations, and then it will have one major global event at the end of the month. The first two in-person events will take place in London, England, and then Osaka, Japan, on August 4 to 6, 2023, followed by another in New York City, United States from August 18 to 20, 2023, with the Global Event capping off the month from August 26 to 27, 2023.

It’s the biggest Pokémon GO event of the year—Pokémon GO Fest returns this August!



Join your fellow Trainers in-person for #PokemonGOFest2023 on the dates below!



August 4–6: London & Osaka



August 18–20: New York City



Get your 🎟️: https://t.co/e4CPynIMMi pic.twitter.com/eLIzfRh10U — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 26, 2023

What is the Mythical Pokémon for Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

When the Pokémon Go Fest event happens, typically, a mythical Pokémon appears for the first time, giving players a chance to catch it when purchasing the exclusive Special Ticket. With the early promotion for Pokémon Go Fest 2023, we do not have a concrete answer to this. However, players are suspecting that it could be Diancie, the Jewel Pokémon.

So far, this appears to be the case, given the diamonds on the edges of the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 logo. These resemble the same color as Diancie and the Pokémon’s iconic jewels.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023 event bonuses

We do not have any concrete information or official details from Niantic surrounding the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 bonuses that every player receives for the event. We’ll be getting these details closer to the release date for August 2023.

How to buy a Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Ticket

The Pokémon Go Fest 2023 ticket is available right now. You can purchase the global event ticket in the Pokémon Go application. It will be available for $14.99, and this will reserve your registration to participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2023 from August 26 to 27, 2023.

There are also tickets for the in-person events. You can buy tickets for London, Osaka, and New York. These are in-person events, so you will need to physically be at these locations to participate in the event and receive the rewards.