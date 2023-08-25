Pokemon Go Fest 2023: All Habitat Schedules & Pokemon Spawns
There are several habitat spawning for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, and this guide covers all those times and Pokemon appearing in that event.
Pokemon Go Fest is a great opportunity to catch multiple Pokemon and join in a festive time for the mobile game. For Pokemon Go Fest 2023, habitats are returning, which means they will be on a set schedule, with select Pokemon appearing for each habitat.
Four unique habitats are appearing during the event, and they will continue on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and Sunday, August 27, 2023, giving you multiple Pokemon to catch. Here’s what you need to know about all habitat schedules and Pokemon Spawns during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.
- All Habitat Schedules & Pokemon Spawns For Pokemon Go Fest 2023
- All Quartz Terrarium Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
- All Pyrite Sands Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
- All Malachite Wilderness Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
- All Aquamarine Shores Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
All Habitat Schedules & Pokemon Spawns For Pokemon Go Fest 2023
There are four habitats spawning during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. You have the Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness, and Aquamarine Shores. Each habitat will appear for an hour, and repeat twice, throughout an eight-hour period. If you don’t get all the Pokemon you want for the first phase, they will reappear again.
The entire schedule will be from 10 AM to 4 PM in your local time zone on August 26, 2023, and August 27, 2023. Quartz Terrarium will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, and then 2 PM to 3 PM. We have the Pyrite Sands from 11 AM to 12 PM and then 3 PM to 4 PM. Next, we have Malachite Wilderness from 12 PM to 1 PM and then 4 PM to 5 PM. Finally, for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, we have Aquamarine Shores from 1 PM to 2 PM and then 5 PM to 6 PM.
All Quartz Terrarium Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Quartz Terrarium Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.
- Audino
- Buneary
- Clefairy
- East Sea Shellos
- Foongus
- Heracross
- Lickitung
- Luvdisc
- Miltank
- Morelull
- Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown
- Skitty
- Whismur
- Wurmple
All Pyrite Sands Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Pyrite Sands Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.
- Alolan Diglett
- Binacle
- Gible
- Girafarig
- Grubbin
- Helioptile
- Hippopotas
- Joltik
- Pikachu Wearing a Pyrite Crown
- Psyduck
- Sandshrew
- Shuckle
- Timburr
- Trapinch
All Malachite Wilderness Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Malachite Wilderness Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.
- Bellsprout
- Caterpie
- Cottonee
- Ferroseed
- Fomantis
- Oranguru
- Pikachu Wearing a Malachite Crown
- Remoraid
- Roselia
- Scyther
- Snorla Wearing a Cowboy Hat
- Snover
- Spinarak
- Stunfisk
All Aquamarine Shores Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Aquamarine Shores Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.
- Bagon
- Barboach
- Beldum
- Carvanha
- Goomy
- Horsea
- Lapras
- Mareanie
- Marill
- Pikachu Wearing an Aquamarine Crown
- West Sea Shellos
- Wobbuffet
- Woobat
- Wympole