Pokemon Go Fest is a great opportunity to catch multiple Pokemon and join in a festive time for the mobile game. For Pokemon Go Fest 2023, habitats are returning, which means they will be on a set schedule, with select Pokemon appearing for each habitat.

Four unique habitats are appearing during the event, and they will continue on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and Sunday, August 27, 2023, giving you multiple Pokemon to catch. Here’s what you need to know about all habitat schedules and Pokemon Spawns during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

All Habitat Schedules & Pokemon Spawns For Pokemon Go Fest 2023

Image via Niantic

There are four habitats spawning during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. You have the Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness, and Aquamarine Shores. Each habitat will appear for an hour, and repeat twice, throughout an eight-hour period. If you don’t get all the Pokemon you want for the first phase, they will reappear again.

The entire schedule will be from 10 AM to 4 PM in your local time zone on August 26, 2023, and August 27, 2023. Quartz Terrarium will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, and then 2 PM to 3 PM. We have the Pyrite Sands from 11 AM to 12 PM and then 3 PM to 4 PM. Next, we have Malachite Wilderness from 12 PM to 1 PM and then 4 PM to 5 PM. Finally, for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, we have Aquamarine Shores from 1 PM to 2 PM and then 5 PM to 6 PM.

All Quartz Terrarium Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Quartz Terrarium Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Audino

Buneary

Clefairy

East Sea Shellos

Foongus

Heracross

Lickitung

Luvdisc

Miltank

Morelull

Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown

Skitty

Whismur

Wurmple

All Pyrite Sands Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Pyrite Sands Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Alolan Diglett

Binacle

Gible

Girafarig

Grubbin

Helioptile

Hippopotas

Joltik

Pikachu Wearing a Pyrite Crown

Psyduck

Sandshrew

Shuckle

Timburr

Trapinch

All Malachite Wilderness Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Malachite Wilderness Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Bellsprout

Caterpie

Cottonee

Ferroseed

Fomantis

Oranguru

Pikachu Wearing a Malachite Crown

Remoraid

Roselia

Scyther

Snorla Wearing a Cowboy Hat

Snover

Spinarak

Stunfisk

All Aquamarine Shores Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

These are all of the Pokemon Spawns appearing during the Aquamarine Shores Habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023.