Pokémon Go: Grass and Gratitude Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The surprise Special Research quest for Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 event is called Grass and Gratitude. This Special Research gives you a chance to catch Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokémon. The Special Research will appear during the event but won’t be around for long.

You’ll need to complete several steps throughout the Grass and Gratitude Special Research. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be too much trouble to encounter Shaymin, and if you’ve already caught them for Pokémon Go Fest 2022, you can do so again. This guide covers all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Grass and Gratitude Special Research.

How to complete Grass and Gratitude Special Research in Pokémon Go

Image via the Pokémon Company

You can acquire the Grass and Gratitude Special Research during Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 event. This will happen from April 20, 2023, at 10 AM to April 26, 2023, at 8 PM in your local area. If you log in at least once during this period, the Grass and Gratitude Special Research quest will appear on your Pokémon Go account.

These are all the tasks within the Grass and Gratitude Special Research and every reward you’ll receive for completing it in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Take four snapshots of your Pokémon – Three Nanab berries

Spin nine PokéStops or Gyms – 15 Poké Balls

Walk two KM – Cherubi encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Mysterious Component

Task 2

Take four snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon – Three Razz Berries

Take nine snapshots of wild Pokémon – Jumpluff encounter

Take two snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon – Six Super Potions

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and A Rocket Radar

Task 3

Power up Pokémon 22 Times – A Star Piece

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Premium Battle Pass

Task 4

Catch four Grass-type Pokémon – Leafeon encounter

Catch nine Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Catch two Flying-type Pokémon – Six Hyper Potions

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz berries

Task 5

Complete four Field Research tasks – Three Pinap Berries

Earn nine hearts with your buddy – 15 Ultra Balls

Hatch two eggs – Six Max Potions

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Task 6

Catch 22 Different species of Pokémon – A Lucky Egg

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Shaymin encounter

Task 7

Claim Reward – 22 Shaymin Land Forme Stickers

Claim Reward – 2,022 XP

Claim Reward – 2,022 Stardust

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candies, an Incense, and 22 Ultra Balls