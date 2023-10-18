Pokemon Go Halloween Takeover: Dates, Spawns, & Shadow Raids

Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls aren’t the only nefarious creatures creeping around this Halloween in Pokemon Go. Team Rocket has arrived to celebrate spooky season, and they are crashing the party during Pokemon Go’s Halloween Takeover event.

Players will have the chance to rescue and collect new Shadow Pokemon for a limited time. These creatures will appear in Raids and while battling Team Go Rocket Grunts, Team Leaders, and the main man, Giovanni. Here’s everything there is to know about Pokemon Go’s Halloween Takeover.

When Is Halloween Takeover In Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Go Halloween Takeover will begin on Thursday, October 26, at 10 AM local time and will run until Tuesday, October 31, at 8 PM local time.

This means the event will run for a little more than five days, making it imperative for players to participate in raids and battles if they want to nab a few Shadow Pokemon.

Halloween Takeover Shadow Raids

Below is a list of all the Shadow Pokemon that will appear in Shadow Raids during the Halloween Takeover:

Five-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Lugia *

Shadow Lugia is the event’s main attraction and will only appear in Five-star raids for two days. Players can battle Shadow Lugia starting on Saturday, October 28, at 10 AM local time before it disappears on Sunday, October 29, at 8 PM local time.

Three-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Nidorina

Shadow Nidorino

Shadow Golbat

One-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Grimer *

Shadow Misdreavus

Shadow Litwick

Pokemon marked with an asterisk (*) can appear Shiny.

Giovanni Returns With A New Shadow Legendary

Giovanni, the leader of Team Go Rocket, is back with a new nefarious plan, and it involves the very powerful Shadow Regigigas. A new Special Research story will unfold at the beginning of Halloween Takeover, and it will reward the player with a Super Rocket Radar.

The research can be claimed up until December 1, 2023, but you will only have until the end of the event to encounter Shadow Regigigas.

Team Rocket Grunt Shadow Pokemon

In addition to raids, players can battle Team Go Rocket Grunts for a chance to catch even more Shadow Pokemon. Below is a list of Pokemon you can encounter during Halloween Takeover.

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Rhyhorn

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Cranidos

Shadow Shieldon

Shadow Drilbur

Shadow Litwick

Halloween Takeover Egg Pool

It wouldn’t be a proper Pokemon Go event if the eggs weren’t scrambled a bit. Here is a list of all the Pokemon you can hatch from 12km eggs during the Halloween Takeover:

Larvitar *

Sandile

Pawniard *

Vullaby *

Deino *

Pancham *

Salandit

Pokemon Go Halloween Takeover Event Bonuses

Lastly, a couple of bonuses will be active during the event, making encountering more Shadow Pokemon a bit easier.