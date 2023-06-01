Pokémon Go Hidden Gems: All Battle League Move Changes

The arrival of the Hidden Gems season to Pokémon brings with it multiple move changes to the Battle League, and this guide covers them all.

The next Pokémon Go season has arrived to the mobile game, and it’s called Hidden Gems. Players will need to stay on the lookout for any hidden treasure while this season is in effect, and one big announcement the team at Niantic has shared is the massive update they’ve done for this season’s Battle League.

There are multiple move changes, added moves, buffs, and nerfs across the board, which makes for an exciting competition for Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season; there’s also a lot to break down. Here’s what you need to know about all of the Move Changes happening in Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems Battle League.

Pokémon Go Hidden Gems: All Battle League New Attacks

These are the smallest changes for the Pokémon GO’s Hidden Gems season, with only two new attacks being added. We have the Charged Attack Liquidation, and the Fast Attack Leafage. These will be added to the moveset pools of select Pokémon, and we can expect to see them come to others in the future.

Here’s everything you need to know about all of the Battle League New Attacks coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season.

New Pokémon Go MoveType of AttackAttack StatsPokémon Move Pools
LiquidationWater-type Charged Attack70 Damage and 45 Energy – 30% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rankGolduck, Dewgong, Cloyster, Vaporeon, Armaldo, Floatzel Samurott, Carracosta, Eelektross, Beartic, and Golisopod
LeafageGrass-type Fast Attack6 Damage and 3.5 Energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 TurnsSnover, Abomasnow, Whimsicott, Rowlett, Dartrix, Decidueye, Fomantis, and Lurantis,

Pokémon Go Hidden Gems: All Battle League Attack Changes – Buffs and Nerfs

There are a handful of moves that are receiving some slight changes in terms of overall power and energy costs. This might change how you prioritize these attacks with your Pokémon, especially if you heavily rely on a specific Pokémon’s attack on your team.

There are only five Battle League Attack Changes this time around. Here’s everything you need to know about the buffs and nerfs coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season.

Attack NameAttack Changes
Icicle SpearIncreasing attack power, going from 60 Power to 65 Power
Mud BombIncreasing attack power, going from 40 Power to 45 Power
Poison FangIncreasing attack power, going from 4 Power to 5 Power
RolltoutIncreasing attack power, going from 55 Power to 60 Power
Seed BombIncrease attack power, going from 55 Power to 60 Power. The Energy costs are also going up.

Pokémon Go: All Pokémon Moveset Updates

The final update for Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season involves several Pokémon receiving new moves. Many of these Pokémon can now access Liquidation and Leafage, and a handful can now access other moves they previously could not use. These new attacks should add more variety to previously underutilized Pokémon, but others may remain in the same rank because of their core stats.

These are all Pokémon moveset updates coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season.

PokémonNew Attack
AbomasnowThe Grass-type Fast Attack, Leafage
Alolan SandslashThe Ground-type Charged Attack, Drill Run
ArmaldoThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
BearticThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
CarracostaThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
ClefableThe Fairy-type Fast Attack, Fairy Wind
CloysterThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liqudation
CradilyThe Rock-type Charged Atttack, Rock Slide
DartrixThe Grass-type Fast Attack, Leafage
DecidueyeThe Grass-type Attack, Leafage
DewgongThe Ground-type Charged Attack, Drill Run
DrifblimThe Fire-type Charged Attack, Mystical Fire
EelektrossThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
EmolgaThe Flying-type Charged Attack, Acrobatics
FloatzelThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liqudation
FomantisThe Grass-type Fast Attack, Leafage
GolduckThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
GolisopodThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
HeatranThe Ground-type Charged Attack, Earth Power
LitwickThe Fire-type Charged Attack, Mystical Fire
LurantisThe Grass-type Fast Attack, Leafage
PrimarinaThe Fairy-type Charged Attack, Disarming Voice
ProbopassThe Electric-type Charged Attack, Zap Cannon
QuagsireThe Ground-type Charged Attack, Mud Bomb
RowletThe Grass-type Fast Attack, Leafage
SamurottThe Water-type Charged Attack, Liqudation
SnoverThe Grass-type Fast Attack, Leafage
TogeticThe Fairy-type Fast Attack, Fairy Wind
TyrantarThe Dark-type Charged Attack, Brutal Swing
UrsalunaThe Ice-type Charged Attack, Ice Punch
Vaporeon The Water-type Charged Attack, Liquidation
WhimsicottThe Grass-type Charged Attack, Seed Bomb

