Pokémon Go Hidden Gems: All Battle League Move Changes

The next Pokémon Go season has arrived to the mobile game, and it’s called Hidden Gems. Players will need to stay on the lookout for any hidden treasure while this season is in effect, and one big announcement the team at Niantic has shared is the massive update they’ve done for this season’s Battle League.

There are multiple move changes, added moves, buffs, and nerfs across the board, which makes for an exciting competition for Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season; there’s also a lot to break down. Here’s what you need to know about all of the Move Changes happening in Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems Battle League.

Pokémon Go Hidden Gems: All Battle League New Attacks

These are the smallest changes for the Pokémon GO’s Hidden Gems season, with only two new attacks being added. We have the Charged Attack Liquidation, and the Fast Attack Leafage. These will be added to the moveset pools of select Pokémon, and we can expect to see them come to others in the future.

Here’s everything you need to know about all of the Battle League New Attacks coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season.

New Pokémon Go Move Type of Attack Attack Stats Pokémon Move Pools Liquidation Water-type Charged Attack 70 Damage and 45 Energy – 30% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank Golduck, Dewgong, Cloyster, Vaporeon, Armaldo, Floatzel Samurott, Carracosta, Eelektross, Beartic, and Golisopod Leafage Grass-type Fast Attack 6 Damage and 3.5 Energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 Turns Snover, Abomasnow, Whimsicott, Rowlett, Dartrix, Decidueye, Fomantis, and Lurantis,

Pokémon Go Hidden Gems: All Battle League Attack Changes – Buffs and Nerfs

There are a handful of moves that are receiving some slight changes in terms of overall power and energy costs. This might change how you prioritize these attacks with your Pokémon, especially if you heavily rely on a specific Pokémon’s attack on your team.

There are only five Battle League Attack Changes this time around. Here’s everything you need to know about the buffs and nerfs coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season.

Attack Name Attack Changes Icicle Spear Increasing attack power, going from 60 Power to 65 Power Mud Bomb Increasing attack power, going from 40 Power to 45 Power Poison Fang Increasing attack power, going from 4 Power to 5 Power Rolltout Increasing attack power, going from 55 Power to 60 Power Seed Bomb Increase attack power, going from 55 Power to 60 Power. The Energy costs are also going up.

Pokémon Go: All Pokémon Moveset Updates

The final update for Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season involves several Pokémon receiving new moves. Many of these Pokémon can now access Liquidation and Leafage, and a handful can now access other moves they previously could not use. These new attacks should add more variety to previously underutilized Pokémon, but others may remain in the same rank because of their core stats.

These are all Pokémon moveset updates coming to Pokémon Go’s Hidden Gems season.