Pokémon Go: How to Beat Kleavor

Kleavor is making its way to Pokémon Go, and you’ll have the opportunity to face off against it in three-star raids for a limited time. This will happen during the limited-run Kleavor Raid Day, giving everyone a chance to catch this Pokémon.

You’ll need to make sure to create a reliable team to take down Kleavor because it will only be appearing in raids. These are three-star raids, so with the correct team, some players should be able to tackle these by themselves. This guide covers all Kleavor weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter Kleavor in Pokémon Go.

All Kleavor Weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Kleavor is a Bug and Rock-type species. It will be weak against Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves and resistant against Normal and Poison-type attacks. You’ll want to rely on using Rock and Water-type moves to take the most advantage against Kleavor, giving you the best chance to take it down.

Kleavor will be able to use the fast moves Quick Attack and Air Slash, and it has access to the charged attacks Rock Slide and X-Scissor. This should make it easier to use Rock and Water-type Pokémon against it in battle. It has no particular moves that will be dangerous for these Pokémon.

With Kleavor appearing in three-star raids, we’re going to recommend grabbing a friend or two to try taking it down. Three-star raids are not as difficult as the five-star ones starring legendary Pokémon, but depending on your level in Pokémon Go, it can still prove to be a challenge.

You’ll receive six Pokémon on your team to use against Kleavor, and you’ll want to choose wisely. It all comes down to the type of Pokémon Kleavor and the types of moves it can use during your battle.

Best Pokémon Counters to Kleavor in Pokémon Go

When picking strong Pokémon to use against Kleavor, the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go will be Kyogre, Rampardos, and Rhyperior.

Kyogre is a legendary Water-type Pokémon. Although it’s a legendary, it’s a Pokémon that has appeared rather frequently in Pokémon Go, it’s quite possible a good number of trainers should have it in their collection, and it’s an ideal choice to use against Kleavor, taking advantage of it being a Rock-type. The best moves to teach Kyogre is the fast move Waterfall and the charged attacks Surf and Origin Pulse.

Next, we have Rampardos, a Rock-type Pokémon, and it’s a common Pokémon many would expect to see in Pokémon Go raids. Rampardos has a great attack stat but not the best defense stat, making it a more aggressive choice and perfect to use against Kleavor. The best moves to teach Rampardos will be the fast move Smack Down and the charged attacks Rock Slide and Outrage.

The final Pokémon we want to highlight is Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type. Unlike Rampardos, Rhyperior has balanced attack and defense stats in Pokémon Go. It’s a suitable choice if you need to use a defensive Pokémon, but it’s also good when it needs to be offensive, making it an ideal Pokémon to counter Kleavor. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move Smack Down and the charged attacks Rock Wrecker and Stone Edge.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon when fighting against Kleavor. These are some other choices you can use when filling out your team.

Dialga

Excadrill

Kingler

Metagross

Samurott

Swampert

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Tyrantrum

Zacian

You’ll have a chance to catch Kleavor when the battle is over and your team wins. There is a chance Kleavor could appear in its shiny form at the end of the battle, but this is rare.