Pokémon Go Kleavor Raid Day: Dates, Shiny Odds, & Counters

Kleavor is making its way to the mobile app Pokémon Go. This ancient Pokémon that originally appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is making its debut in the game and will be appearing for a limited time through a Raid Day.

The Raid Day will occur on a single day, celebrating Kleavor’s arrival. However, it will be a limited-time event, giving you a short window to try catching this Pokémon before it disappears again. Here’s everything you need to know about Kleavor’s Raid Day in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s Kleavor’s Raid Day event?

You will have the chance to face off against Kleavor in Pokémon Go in early May. The Raid Day will happen on Saturday, May 6 from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone. You will only have three hours to participate in the event before Kleavor disappears.

Does Kleavor Have a Shiny Version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Kleavor will be shiny for this event in Pokémon Go. Therefore, throughout the event, there’s a good chance of encountering a shiny Kleavor. Although this does not boost the overall effectiveness of this Pokémon in battle, it’s a good one to get out of the way moving forward as this Pokémon will be a rare encounter.

Pokémon Go Kleavor Raid Battle Tier

For this raid, Kleavor will be set to a three-star raid. Three-stars are typically tricky, but any player who has reached above level 30 Trainer, with an ideal team against Kleavor, should be able to take it out. However, taking a friend or two is never a bad idea to ensure you can defeat Kleavor, given the short amount of time you have to clear these raids.

Best Kleavor Pokémon Raid Counters in Pokémon Go

Kleavor is a Bug and Rock-type species of Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It is weak against Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves and is resistant against Normal and Poison-type attacks. We highly recommend relying on Water or Steel-type moves to defeat it properly, using Pokémon such as Metagross, Steelix, Excadrill, Cobalion, Scizor, or Swampert.