Pokemon Go – How To Make & Use Routes

Pokemon Go is a mobile game that encourages players to head outside, explore their local area, and get involved with their community. Players have been going through this process at their own pace and exploring relatively freely, but now developer Niantic wants to offer a more linear structure with the arrival of Routes.

Routes are a unique feature recently added to Pokemon Go that allow player to create paths to follow within their local area. A route needs to be created by a player, and there are several benefits to doing so. Here’s what you need to know about how to make a route and how you use it in Pokemon Go.

How to Create a Route in Pokemon Go

To get started making a Route, you must download the Pokemon Go application. Once you’re in the game, choose a nearby PokeStop or Gym in your local area as your starting point. With this set as your starting point, you can then hit the “record” icon to begin mapping out a route. Some additional information will appear about the route you’ll take, and then you can submit it to review to the Pokemon Go game.

It’s important to note that these routes are not immediately active in Pokemon Go. Any player looking to create a route will need to have it accepted, which means you might not see yours directly populating a local area. I recommend giving it some time and checking out any available routes that are already in Pokemon Go.

For anyone who wants to start walking on a route, click on the Route tab in the Nearby menu of your Pokemon Go application. Here, you’ll see any local routes that other players have submitted to the game, and you can freely go on these at any time. You’ll want to keep your Pokemon Go application activated while you walk on a route to ensure you’re following the path correctly.

All Benefits for Creating a Route in Pokemon Go

You receive multiple benefits and rewards for following a route in Pokemon Go. Here’s everything you have the chance to earn while walking on a route in Pokemon Go.

Bonus XP

Earn Buddy Hearts

Increased Incense effectiveness

Quicker Buddy Candy

Route Badges

There’s also the chance to encounter Zygarde Cells while walking down these routes in Pokemon Go. These are a requirement for the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research project where you can earn a Zygarde legendary encounter.