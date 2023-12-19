Pokemon Go January 2024 Rowlet Community Day: Dates, Bonuses, and More

Niantic has confirmed the details for our very first Pokemon Go Community Day in 2024. Early in January of the upcoming year, Pokemon Go fans will get a boosted chance to catch owl Pokemon Rowlet, including the debut of Shiny Rowlet.

By now, players expect to see a good Shiny debut for Community Day, and we’re starting the year off strong with this tradition. Let’s take a look at all the details for Rowlett Community Day.

When Is Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day

Image via Niantic

Rowlet Community Day in Pokemon Go is Saturday, January 6 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

After the initial Community Day event, we’ll also see special bonus Raid Battles from 5 PM to 10 PM local time.

All Event Bonuses for Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day

During Rowlet Community Day, trainers will see the following event bonuses:

Triple Stardust for catching Pokemon

Double candy for catching Pokemon

Double chance for Candy XL for trainers over level 31

Lure Modules will last for three hours

Incense activated during the event will last 3 hours, including Daily Adventure Incense

There will be a “surprise” for taking snapshots during Community Day

Trainers will be able to make one additional Special Trade (from 2 PM to 10 PM)

Trades will cost half as much Stardust (from 2 PM to 10 PM)

Featured Decidueye Attack For Rowlet Community Day

Image via Niantic

If you evolve Dartrix into a Decidueye during Rowlet Community Day, it will learn the special Frenzy Plant Charged Attack. This attack has a power of 100 for both trainer battles and use in gyms and raids.

In addition, Decidueye will gain the ability to learn the Spirit Shackle charged attack starting with this event. This attack has a power of 50 in trainer battles and can lower the opposing Pokemon’s defense. In gyms and raids, its power is 70.

Rowlet Community Day Special Research Story

Pokemon Go players will have the option to purchase access to an event-exclusive Community Day Special Research story. Tickets will cost $1 USD (or local equivalent).

At this time, we don’t have any further details on what this special research story will entail.

Rowlet Community Day Field Research

Image via Niantic

In addition to the paid tier, Pokemon Go’s January 2024 Community Day will feature themed Field Research tasks.

These tasks will include rewards like Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more chances to encounter the star of the day, Rowlet.

Bonus Raid Battles After Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day

After Rowlet Community Day ends at 5 PM, the fun rolls right into special four-star raid battles for the next five hours. These four-star raids will feature Dartrix, the evolved version of Rowlet.

Players unfortunately can’t access these bonus raids using remote raid passes, so you’ll need to be up close and personal with a gym to partake.

If you do participate in these bonus raids and successfully complete them, Rowlet will spawn around that gym for the next half hour.

Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day Bundles, Stickers, & Showcases

Image via Niantic

In addition to all of the Community Day fun listed above, trainers will also be able to snag some event bundles.

In the Pokemon Go Web Store, we’ll see an Ultra Community Day Box with 120 Ultra Balls, 15 Silver Pinap Berries, 6 incubators, and one Incense for a price of $9.99 USD (or local equivalent).

In the in-game shop, trainers can buy two different Community Day Bundles:

For 1350 PokeCoins: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs

50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs For 480 PokeCoins: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, 1 Lure Module

The in-game shop will also feature event-themed stickers, which trainers can also encounter through PokeStops and gifts during the event.

As is tradition, PokeStops will be hosting special Showcases during the Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day as well.