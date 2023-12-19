Pokemon Go January 2024 Rowlet Community Day: Dates, Bonuses, and More
The first 2024 Community Day event in Pokemon Go will feature the grass quill Pokemon, Rowlet, including its Shiny debut.
Niantic has confirmed the details for our very first Pokemon Go Community Day in 2024. Early in January of the upcoming year, Pokemon Go fans will get a boosted chance to catch owl Pokemon Rowlet, including the debut of Shiny Rowlet.
By now, players expect to see a good Shiny debut for Community Day, and we’re starting the year off strong with this tradition. Let’s take a look at all the details for Rowlett Community Day.
- When Is Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day
- All Event Bonuses for Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day
- Featured Decidueye Attack For Rowlet Community Day
- Rowlet Community Day Special Research Story
- Rowlet Community Day Field Research
- Bonus Raid Battles After Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day
- Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day Bundles, Stickers, & Showcases
Related: All Pokémon Go promo codes (December 2023)
When Is Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day
Rowlet Community Day in Pokemon Go is Saturday, January 6 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.
After the initial Community Day event, we’ll also see special bonus Raid Battles from 5 PM to 10 PM local time.
All Event Bonuses for Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day
During Rowlet Community Day, trainers will see the following event bonuses:
- Triple Stardust for catching Pokemon
- Double candy for catching Pokemon
- Double chance for Candy XL for trainers over level 31
- Lure Modules will last for three hours
- Incense activated during the event will last 3 hours, including Daily Adventure Incense
- There will be a “surprise” for taking snapshots during Community Day
- Trainers will be able to make one additional Special Trade (from 2 PM to 10 PM)
- Trades will cost half as much Stardust (from 2 PM to 10 PM)
Featured Decidueye Attack For Rowlet Community Day
If you evolve Dartrix into a Decidueye during Rowlet Community Day, it will learn the special Frenzy Plant Charged Attack. This attack has a power of 100 for both trainer battles and use in gyms and raids.
In addition, Decidueye will gain the ability to learn the Spirit Shackle charged attack starting with this event. This attack has a power of 50 in trainer battles and can lower the opposing Pokemon’s defense. In gyms and raids, its power is 70.
Rowlet Community Day Special Research Story
Pokemon Go players will have the option to purchase access to an event-exclusive Community Day Special Research story. Tickets will cost $1 USD (or local equivalent).
At this time, we don’t have any further details on what this special research story will entail.
Rowlet Community Day Field Research
In addition to the paid tier, Pokemon Go’s January 2024 Community Day will feature themed Field Research tasks.
These tasks will include rewards like Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more chances to encounter the star of the day, Rowlet.
Bonus Raid Battles After Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day
After Rowlet Community Day ends at 5 PM, the fun rolls right into special four-star raid battles for the next five hours. These four-star raids will feature Dartrix, the evolved version of Rowlet.
Players unfortunately can’t access these bonus raids using remote raid passes, so you’ll need to be up close and personal with a gym to partake.
If you do participate in these bonus raids and successfully complete them, Rowlet will spawn around that gym for the next half hour.
Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day Bundles, Stickers, & Showcases
In addition to all of the Community Day fun listed above, trainers will also be able to snag some event bundles.
In the Pokemon Go Web Store, we’ll see an Ultra Community Day Box with 120 Ultra Balls, 15 Silver Pinap Berries, 6 incubators, and one Incense for a price of $9.99 USD (or local equivalent).
In the in-game shop, trainers can buy two different Community Day Bundles:
- For 1350 PokeCoins: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs
- For 480 PokeCoins: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, 1 Lure Module
The in-game shop will also feature event-themed stickers, which trainers can also encounter through PokeStops and gifts during the event.
As is tradition, PokeStops will be hosting special Showcases during the Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day as well.