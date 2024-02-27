Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event: Dates, Pokemon Debuts, and Bonuses

Recommended Videos

During Pokemon Presents, Pokemon GO fans finally got the news about our first event for March 2024. It’s a collaboration celebrating the US launch of the Pokemon Horizons anime, and we’re getting Pokemon debuts!

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event in Pokemon GO will bring us into the new World of Wonders season with some Paldea Pokemon debuts, event bonuses, and a few surprises Niantic has yet to announce.

When is the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event?

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event in Pokemon GO will take place from March 6 – March 11 from 10 AM to 8 PM local time.

This date overlaps with the much delayed US release of the Pokemon Horizons series on Netflix, which means fans in the US will get to enjoy the anime for the first time during this event.

All Pokemon Debuts During the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event

Unsurprisingly, the debut Pokemon for this event come from the Paldea region, which is where the Pokemon Horizons anime takes place. Our Pokemon debuts are:

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

In addition to these debuts, we’ll also get yet another new Pikachu costume, with Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat making its way to the app. This Pikachu will also know a special new Charged Attack called Volt Tackle.

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Event

In addition to the Paldea Pokemon debuts, we’ll see other Paldea Pokemon and a few critters from other gens appearing more frequently in wild encounters. The featured Pokemon from the Pokemon Horizons anime are:

Scyther

Nosepass

Spirgatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pawmi

While Scyther and Nosepass can be Shiny, there still aren’t Shiny versions of the Paldea starters in Pokemon GO.

The Pokemon appearing less often with the “some players might encounter” designation for this event are:

Pikachu in Cap’s hat

Alolan Grimer

Beldum

All of these Pokemon do have Shiny versions in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Hatching from Eggs During the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event

During the Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event, Charcadet will hatch from 2 KM, 3 KM< and 10 KM eggs.

Niantic notes that we can also hatch “the usual Pokemon available in those eggs for the season.” Of course, we don’t yet know what Pokemon will be featured during the World of Wonders season, so that statement is a bit vague as of now.

Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event Bonuses

During the event, Pokemon GO fans will enjoy the following in-game bonuses:

Double XP for hatching Pokemon

More frequent Team GO Rocket Balloons

Compared to some events, these aren’t the biggest bonuses, but as a rural player whose only chance for at-home interaction is the Team GO Rocket Balloon that hovers near my house, I am excited.

Raids During the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event

Throughout the Pokemon GO event celebrating Pokemon Horizons: The Series, trainers will encounter the following Pokemon in One-Star Raids:

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat

Rhyhorn

Rockruff

All Pokemon in One-Star Raids during the event can be Shiny.

As for Three-Star Raids, trainers will see these Pokemon during the event:

Chansey

Noctowl

Metagross

Of these, only Chansey can currently be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Field Research Encounters for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Event

Event-themed Field Research tasks will feature as part of the Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event in Pokemon GO. These tasks will lead to encounters with several featured Pokemon, including:

Pikachu in Cap’s hat

Golduck

Skarmory

Rockruff

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

PokeStop Showcases, Pokemon GO Web Store Bundle, and Surprise Encounters for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event

In addition to all the featured Pokemon, raids, and more, this event will also include PokeStop Showcases for certain event Pokemon.

Trainers who take a snapshot during the event may also get a “surprise encounter” featuring characters and Pokemon from the anime, including our new protagonists Liko and Roy.

Finally, fans can purchase a special Ultra Legend Box from the Pokemon GO Web Store during the event. For a whopping $14.99 USD, trainers can get three Remote Raid passes, ten Premium Battle Passes, and ten incubators. This bundle doesn’t appear to be available in the in-app store.