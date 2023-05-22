Pokémon Go Rising Shadows Event: Date, Time, Shadow Raids & Mega Pinsir

Despite the contention surrounding Pokemon Go Raids, the latest event in the mobile monster-collecting game focuses on a new type of raiding experience. Combining the nefarious Shadow Pokemon found after defeating Team Go Rocket members and the team-oriented Raid Battles, Rising Shadows introduces Shadow Raids.

The event highlight is the reappearance of Shadow Mewtwo, but this time it’s not under the control of Giovanni. Instead, players can team up with other trainers IRL or via Remote Raid Passes to take down this behemoth together. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rising Shadows Event.

When is Pokemon Go’s Rising Shadows event?

Pokemon Go’s Rising Shadows event will start on Monday, May 22 at 10 AM local time and run until May 28 at 8 PM local time according to an announcement on the PokemonGoApp Twitter account.

During this time, the Team Go Rocket event bonus will activate and the pool of potential Pokemon encounters will shift.

Pokemon Go Rising Shadows Raids

The main attraction during the Rising Shadows event is the Shadow Raids. And while Shiny Shadow Mewtwo may be in many trainers’ crosshairs, it isn’t the only Shadow Pokemon that will appear in raids.

While the event starts on Monday, May 22, Shadow Mewtwo will only be available in Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, until the end of the event. The rest of the Raids listed below will be available for the duration of the Rising Shadow event.

Five-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Mewtwo

Three-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Bayleef

Shadow Quilava

Shadow Croconaw

Shadow Sneasel

One-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Poliwag

Shadow Machop

Shadow Bellsprout

Shadow Beldum

Can Shadow Mewtwo be Shiny?

Yes, Shadow Mewtwo found in Shadow Raids can be Shiny. This means players will have an easier time getting the green variant of the famed Gen 1 Legendary clone, as they won’t have to rely on their own strength to take down Giovanni.

Pokemon Go Rising Shadows Normal Raids

Below are the non-Shadow raids players can participate in during the Pokemon Go Rising Shadows event. Mega Pinsir and Tapu Fini will only be in raids until Wednesday, May 24 at 10 AM local time. They will then be replaced by Mega Altaria and Regigigas until the end of the event.

Mega Raids

Mega Pinsir (Ending May 24)

Mega Altaria (Starting May 24)

Five-star Raids

Regigigas (Starting May 24)

Tapu Fini (Ending May 24)

Three-star Raids

Magneton

Lapras

Mawile

Empoleon

One-star Raids

Clefairy

Tentacool

Marill

Skrelp

Popplio



Pokemon Go Rising Shadows Wild Encounters

In addition to special Raids, Team Go Rocket-themed encounters will spawn more frequently in the wild. Here are all of the event Wild Encounter spawns for Rising Shadows:

Ekans

Golbat

Koffing

Houndour

Poochyena

Stunky

Skorupi

Hisuian Qwilfish

Scraggy

All Pokemon Go Rising Shadows event bonuses

There is only one active bonus during the Rising Shadows event, which involves Team Go Rocket. The single event bonus is as follows:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

And that’s everything there is to know about the Pokemon Go Rising Shadows event!