Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge: Daytime & Nighttime

The Solstice Horizons event has arrived in Pokemon Go. It’s a celebration of longer days and shorter nights, and it has a unique event placement where some Pokemon will only appear during the daytime, and others will occur at night.

To make some bits of the event more interesting, there’s a Collection Challenge happening requiring players to track down specific Pokemon appearing throughout the event. Some Pokemon will only spawn during the day, while others will appear at night. This guide covers every Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Daytime & Nighttime Collection Challenges for Pokemon Go’s Solstice Horizons event.

How to Catch All Pokemon in the Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

Image via the Pokemon Company

These are the set Pokemon that you need to catch to complete the Daytime Collection Challenge during Pokemon Go’s Solstice Horizons event. These are the ones that are regularly appearing during the daytime when the sun is out in the Pokemon Go application.

Cottonee

Drifloon

Ledyba

Murkrow

Petilil

Purrloin

Sewaddle

Solrock

How to Catch All Pokemon in the Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

These are the Pokemon that appear when the nighttime portion of the Solstice Horizons event begins in Pokemon Go. These Pokemon will spawn when night has fallen in the Pokemon Go application.

Foongus

Lunatone

Misdreavus

Oddish

Phantump

Spinarak

Stunky

Venipede

All of these Pokemon will appear in the regular wild Pokemon spawns, which makes it easier to track them all down. I’ve never had much difficulty tracking them down in Pokemon Go, but having a few lures and incense items is always recommended. These will be extremely useful to help track down these Pokemon during the event.

Not included in these spawns are Hisuian Sneasel and Jantoian Sneasel. These two Pokemon will be spawning throughout the event, but it’s rare for them to appear in the wild spawns. Hisuian Sneasel spawns during the daytime, and Jantoian Sneasel will be at night. Because these are both spawning for “lucky” trainers, don’t expect to see them too often in Pokemon Go.

The Pokemon Go Solstice Horizons event starts on June 16, 2023, and ends on June 25, 2023. The Collection Challenge will no longer be available at the same time.