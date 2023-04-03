Pokémon Go Spring into Spring: Field Research Tasks, Encounters & Rewards

While exploring your local neighborhood and playing Pokémon Go, there are several Field Research tasks for you to earn and complete while you play. When the Spring into Spring event happens, there will be a handful of exclusive Field Research tasks for you to acquire to earn exclusive rewards.

You will need to act quickly to track these Field Research tasks down, and they’re going to be extremely helpful for you if you’re trying to complete the related Collection Challenge. This guide covers all Field Research tasks, encounters, and rewards for the Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event.

All Pokémon Go Spring into Spring Field Research Tasks & Rewards

Image via Niantic

The only way to acquire these Field Research tasks is to spin PokéStops or the Gym dials in your local area. These particular Field Research tasks will only appear in the Spring into Spring event, which is taking place from April 4, 2023, at 10 AM to April 10, 2023, at 8 PM in your local area.

These are all the tasks and encounter rewards you’ll receive for completing these Field Research tasks during the Spring into Spring event.

Hatch an egg – Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms

Hatch four eggs – TBA

You will be able to tell that you have an event-specific Field Research as it will have the “event” tag underneath the task. It will also have a special outline around it in your game, making it easy to spot amongst the others. We recommend prioritizing those tasks as they can only appear for a limited time.

When the Spring into Spring event ends, these Field Research tasks will no longer appear in Pokémon Go. However, if you have these tasks on your account, feel free to complete them at any time. You’ll still earn the reward, but you won’t be able to find them while spinning other PokéStops.