Pokemon Go: The Best Moveset for Diancie & Is It Good

Diancie is making its debut in Pokemon Go for the big Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event. Those who have purchased the ticket for the weekend event will have the chance to encounter this Mythical Pokemon during the Special Research task made available for it. It’s a great time to for players to add this Pokemon to their collection and pit it against other Pokemon in the future.

Like many Pokemon, Diancie has a variety of attacks and stats that make it unique. If you plan to use this Pokemon against other players or in PvE battles, it’s a good idea to know what attacks to give it and if it’s good. This guide covers the best moveset to give Diancie and if it’s good in Pokemon Go.

The Best Moveset for Diancie in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Diancie is a Rock and Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go. It will be weak against Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. It takes the most damage from Steel-type moves, which can complicate its usefulness in Pokemon Go, especially in the Master League. However, it resists Bug, Dark, Dragon, Flying, Fire, and Normal-type moves. It has a distinct advantage because it is resistant against Dragon-type moves, but it suffers from a lack of move variety.

It only knows a handful of attacks in Pokemon Go, and hopefully, these moves receive adjustments in the future to make it a more suitable Ultra or Master League Pokemon in the game.

The Best Fast Move for Diancie in Pokemon Go

Rock Throw (Rock-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

– 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Usually, I recommend players select the Fast Move with the highest amount of energy in Pokemon Go. However, for Diancie, it’s challenging to go with Tackle. It doesn’t have a substantial damage output compared to Rock Throw, even though the two are relatively close together. However, Diancie has a small bonus to damage when using Rock Throw because it is also a Rock-type, and the Rock Throw does more damage than Tackle in the long run, even if it does not offer as much energy.

Although Tackle does provide more energy to Diancie, Rock Throw is a better choice in Pokemon Go, and you can optimize Diancie’s moveset far better.

The Best Charged Move for Diancie in Pokemon Go

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

– 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank) Power Gem (Rock-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

– 80 damage and 60 energy Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

We only have to pick two of these three for the Charged Moves, giving Diancie a limited variety of what it can use. I’ve found that the best combination for Dinacie is Rock Slide and Moonblast. Although Power Gem is a stronger attack than Rock Slide, Rock Slide is on par with Power Gem, and it costs 15 less energy, meaning Diancie can use it far earlier than it could Power Gem. Plus, Diancie would have two Charged Attacks that require 60 energy, and it doesn’t have the highest attack stat.

Overall, when it comes down to it, Diancie’s best moveset is the fast move Rock Throw, and the charged moves, Moonblast and Rock Slide.

Is Diancie Good in Pokemon Go?

Now, to stack all of this information together. Does this make Diancie good? Unfortunately, no. When you align it with its stats, where it has 163 Attack, 237 Defense, and 120 Stamina, Diancie is an okay choice, but it has far too much Defense. It needs more attack power to be useful in the Ultra or Master Leagues. It might be a decent Pokemon to use in PvE battles, but I recommend against using it against other players.