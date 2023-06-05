Pokémon Go: The Best Moveset for Palossand

Palossand has arrived to Pokémon Go. It’s been a Pokémon fans have been waiting to see enter the mobile game for quite some time, and now players have the opportunity to add it to their collection during the Water Festival: Beach Week event and in future events.

Palossand is the final form of Sandygast, and there’s a good chance Palossand could be used by players in battle. To make sure you get the most out of this Pokémon, you’ll want to make sure you give it the best moveset. This guide covers the best moves to give Palossand in Pokémon Go.

Palossand’s Best Moveset and All Moves in Pokémon Go

Image via the Pokémon Company

Palossand is a Ghost and Ground-type Pokémon. In Pokémon Go, it will be weak against Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fighting, Normal, Poison, Bug, and Rock-type moves. Sandygast, Palossand’s starting form, made its debut during the Water Festival: Beach Week event.

It’s exceptionally good at resisting Electric, Fighting, Normal, and Poison-type moves, which makes it an excellent counter to some of the more staple Pokémon. What’s good about Palossand is that it has a maximum CP of 2,444 and a rather balanced Attack, Defense, and Stamina set of stats, which keep it in a decent range for the Great and Ultra Leagues in Pokémon Go.

These are all of the moves Palossand can learn in Pokémon Go. We will cover all its attacks and which one you should pick from each category.

The Best Fast Move for Palossand in Pokémon Go

Astonish (Ghost-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

– 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

When picking Palossand’s Fast Move, our best recommendation is to go with Mud Shot. Although this has a lower Damage Per Turn than Astonish, the two are nearly the same in this regard. Astonish just barely does a hair more damage. The fundamental difference between these two is their energy output.

Mud Shot will have Palossand consistently earning throughout the battle, giving you the chance to use its Charged Attacks far more often. This is where Palossand can consistently do the most damage, proving that Mud Shot is the better option over Astonish.

The Best Charged Attack for Palossand in Pokémon Go

Earth Power (Ground-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

– 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank) Sand Tomb (Ground-type) – 25 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

– 25 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank) Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Now, the real meat of Palossand is the Charged Attacks. It has the choice to pick between three: Earth Power, Sand Tomb, and Shadow Ball. Of the three, Shadow Ball is the real winner, capable of doing a massive amount of damage to an opponent. For many players, it’s going to be difficult to pick between Earth Power and Sand Tomb.

Some players swear by Sand Tomb because it can consistently weaken an opponent, lowering a Pokémon’s defense each time with the attack. Although Earth Power can lower an opponent’s defense, it only has a 10% chance. However, Earth Power makes up for it by being able to do 90 damage, whereas Sand Tomb can only do 25. It’s this major difference in damage that we have to recommend Earth Power over Sand Tomb, especially for Palossand.

The best moveset you should teach Palossand in Pokémon Go is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged attacks Shadow Ball and Earth Power. This has the best chance to do a high amount of damage to an opponent and should Palossand an edge against other players in the Battle League, especially in the Great and Ultra Leagues.