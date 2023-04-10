Pokémon Go: The Best Regieleki moveset

There are multiple Pokémon you can add to your team in Pokémon Go, and they each have a variety of stats and attacks that they can learn in the mobile game. Several of these Pokémon are legendary ones, which are some of the most powerful ones in the game, such as Regieleki.

There are limited moves that you can teach Regieleki, and selecting the correct ones can make it a decent choice for you to use in the mobile game, especially given its stats. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Regieleki in Pokémon Go.

Regieleki’s Best Moveset in Pokémon Go

Regieleki is purely an Electric-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Ground-type attacks, and it is resistant against Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves. Unlike the other legendary Regi Pokémon, Regieleki is more of a glass cannon and has a high amount of attack with an extremely low defense stat.

Because of this difference, you primarily want to use it in PvE encounters as an aggressive choice. You’ll want to use this to overpower an opponent. However, because of its high damage, using it against other players is an ill-advised choice, and you’re better off using it in Team Rocket encounters or low-level raids.

These are all the moves Regieleki can learn in Pokémon Go.

All Regieleki Fast Attacks in Pokémon Go

Lock On (Normal-type) – 1 damage and 5 energy per turn (1 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Thunder Shock (Electric-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Although Lock On and Thunder Shock are relatively close when it comes to energy output, Lock On is the better option. It’s an attack that goes off once a turn, and while it does significantly less damage than Thunder Shock, Regieleki needs all the energy it can unleash to use its more powerful Charged Attacks during a battle.

All Regieleki Charged Attacks in Pokémon Go

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Zap Cannon (Electric-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy (66% chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank)

For Regieleki’s Charged Attacks, you can pick between Hyper Beam, Thunder, or Zap Cannon. Hands down, the best option is going to be Thunder. It’s a low-energy Charged Attack that does a decent amount of damage. However, to make sure your second choice doesn’t follow the same damage type, we’d recommend going to Hyper Beam. It has the same amount of damage that Zap Cannon does, and although Hyper Beam doesn’t have the chance for a debuff, it’s a different damage type from Thunder.

When it comes down to it, the best moveset to teach Regieleki is the fast move Lock On and the charged attacks Hyper Beam and Thunder.