Pokémon Go: Can you catch a shiny Regieleki?

There are hundreds of Pokémon you can attempt to catch in Pokémon Go, and several of them are legendary Pokémon. These Pokémon do not appear too often and are even tough to take down. Regieleki is one of these more difficult encounters.

Regieleki will appear in Elite Raids for a limited time, which means you’ll need to work alongside multiple players available for an in-person raid. Should you take down Regieleki, you’ll have a chance to catch it. How good are your chances of catching a shiny Regieleki in Pokémon Go?

Does Regieleki have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that while Regieleki is appearing in Elite Raids on April 9, 2023, at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM in your local time zone, there will be no chance for you to catch a shiny version of Regieleki. A shiny version will not be available during this event, but we could expect to see one in the future.

Regieleki is making its #PokemonGO debut!



Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/Wvxn0G6iMs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 3, 2023

This event will be the first time Regieleki appears in Pokémon Go. As is customary, this Pokémon’s shiny form will not have a chance to appear, regardless of how many times you defeat it in Elite Raids and capture it. We should expect a shiny version to appear the next time it makes an appearance, and many players are eager to find it outside of Elite Raids.

An Elite Raid is an exclusive in-person raid, so if you’re keen to track down Regieleki, you’ll need to find one in your local area. The eggs for Elite Raids appear 24 hours before they become available, so it should be relatively easy to see where they’re going to be and bring your friends there when they hatch. The timer at the top of the Gyms should reflect when you need to return.