Pokémon Go: All Regieleki Raid Weaknesses & Best Counters

Regieleki will appear in Pokémon Go in the form of Elite Raids for a limited time. These raids are some of the toughest challenges you can complete in the game, and you’ll need to work alongside other players to take Regieleki down. All players must be nearby and participating in the raid in person.

There are several ways to take down Regieleki, and you’ll want to make sure you bring the best team with you during these battles. This guide covers all of Regieleki’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Regieleki weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Regieleki is an Electric-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ground-type attacks and resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves. You’ll want to lean on specifically using Ground-type Pokémon for this encounter or any Dragon-types that have access to Ground-type moves.

Regieleki is making its #PokemonGO debut!



Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/Wvxn0G6iMs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 3, 2023

The attacks that Regieleki can use in battle include the fast moves Lock-On and Thunder Shock and the charged attacks Thunder, Hyper Beam, and Thunderbolt. These are all Electric-type moves, so you’ll want to rely on Dragon, Electric, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon, as they are all resistant against Electric-type attacks.

The best Regieleki Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Some of the best Pokémon you can use against Regieleki in Pokémon Go are going to be Groudon, Garchomp, and Rhyperior.

Groudon

Groudon has always been one of the better legendary that you can use in Pokémon Go, and it shines extremely bright when pitted against Electric-type Pokémon. It has an array of powerful stats that make it a standout option, and it’s heavily resistant to Electric-type moves, making it one of the better options you can use throughout the mobile game.

We’d also recommend utilizing a Primal Groudon for those who can do it. The best moveset to teach Groudon for these battles is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged attacks Precipice Blades and Earthquake.

Garchomp

The next Pokémon we will recommend is Garchomp, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. Garchomp is one of the more commonly powerful Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go and has become an ideal counter for any Electric-type combatants, making it the perfect choice for this raid.

Garchomp has a high amount of attack and defense, so you can place it anywhere on your team when battling Regieleki. The best moveset to give Garchomp for this battle is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged attacks Earth Power and Earthquake.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Rhyperior

The final Pokémon we believe you should use to counter Regieleki is Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type. Although Rock-types are not resistant to Electric-type moves in Pokémon Go, Rhyperior’s secondary typing of Ground makes it the perfect choice for this encounter.

Like Garchomp, it has a decent mixture of powerful attack and defense stats, making it a reliable choice for your team. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move Mud-Slap and the charged attack Earthquake and Rock Wrecker.

You’ll need to bring a full team to battle against Regieleki. These are some other Pokémon choices you can add to your team during this encounter.

Donphan

Excadrill

Flygon

Golem

Golurk

Krookodile

Landorus

Mamoswine

Ursaluna

After defeating Regieleki in battle, everyone who participated in the raid will have a chance to catch this legendary Pokémon. For these battles, there is no chance for players to encounter a shiny version at this time in Pokémon Go.