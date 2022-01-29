Pokémon Legends: Arceus Type Effectiveness Guide

If you’ve played a Pokémon game before, you’ve burned certain type match-ups into your head. Maybe you always have a Psychic type on your main time to eviscerate fighting, or maybe you enjoy how Water types plow through Rock and Ground types. In previous RPGs, you’ve gained this knowledge either through in-game hints aheads of facing a gym leader or from good, old-fashioned trial-and-error. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first Pokémon game to supply us with a chart.

This beautiful chart comes about two hours into gameplay, when you and Rei have a practice battle. Pokémon veterans won’t find any huge shakeups in the type match-ups. Since since we’ve got a wondrous chart, it’s better to know than to tell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using the vertical column as a guide, the Pokémon types are, in order, are: Normal, Fire, Water, Electric, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, Steel, Fairy.

The horizontal axis is the Pokémon on the defense; the vertical axis is the Pokémon making the attack. The red circle means an attack is very effective, a triangle means it’s not very effective, and an X means the attack has no effect at all.

Take note of your favorite Pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses, and get out there and explore.