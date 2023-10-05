Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 7 Star Hisuian Decidueye Raid Guide

Raids are always a great opportunity for two primary things. One, to test your Pokemon in battle and show them off. Two, to catch yourself some superpowered, probably rare Pokemon. In this case with a 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye Raid, both of these things are possible, to the point where some Trainers might even be having a hard time taking the bird starter down.

In this article, we’ll go over everything you need to know about taking on a bird from the distant past, including some strategies against the Pokemon, just in case you’ve never seen it before.

When Is The 7 Star Hisuian Decidueye Raid?

The 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye Raid lasts from October 6 to October 10. If you miss that initial weekend, it’s okay, because they’ll also be appearing next weekend from October 13 to October 15. If you’re still running around Kitakami, then you might want to go back home, because this one will only be appearing in Paldea. Because 7-Star raids are the highest tier of raid out there, you’ll need to bring your best mons that you used to beat the Elite Four on this kind of challenge.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disc DLC is Game Freak’s Last Chance To Save Gen 9

Tera Types make things interesting, changing types mid-battle. At least in the 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye’s case, you’ll be dealing with the Tera Type the entire battle. But if you catch this Pokemon and make it a part of your team, it can be a formidable foe in battle, practically ready to go out of the box. The good thing about Tera raids is that you know beyond a shadow of a doubt you’re only facing one type: the Tera type. No two-type nonsense will trip you up during these kinds of battles, so get your type chart out and get ready for some fun.

What’s A Good Strategy Against 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye?

If you’re facing the 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye, you’ll need to prepare for a Grass-type, which is probably one of the first types you ever learned to counter in the Pokemon games. There are plenty of Pokemon types that do well against Grass types, so no matter how you’ve built your team up, there might be a surefire way to knock it down.

Related: Top 5 Scariest Easter Eggs In The Pokemon Video Games

To face this Pokemon, you’ll need a powerful move with the type Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, or Bug on the label. However, just because the Tera Type is Grass doesn’t mean all of Decidueye’s moves will be. Something like a Gengar would be fantastic for a raid like this, since the Ghost-typing will negate all Fighting-type moves that may launch your way, and Poison typing to resist fairly against Grass while also dealing super-effective damage. Some other Pokemon you may want to consider using include:

Baxcalibur

Iron Moth

Corviknight

Armarouge

Skeledirge

Jumpluff

Talonflame

And many others! Really what Tera Raid battles come down to is damage in a short span of time, so if you have a shining star that does well offensively against Grass Typing, then they should do well for you! Even a well placed non STAB Fire Punch is still a great move against something that’s pure Grass.