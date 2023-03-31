Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Best Samurott Tera Raid Counters

Samurott will be appearing for a limited time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a Tera Raid encounter. This raid won’t be around for long, and you will want to go out of your way to catch this Pokémon while you have the chance. This will be a seven-star raid encounter, which means you’ll want to bring the best Pokémon you have to use against it. Here’s what you need to know about the best Pokémon to counter the Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How to beat Samurott Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet

It’s important to note that Samurott for these raids will be a Bug-type. You won’t want to go with the conventional Pokémon that are super-effective against Water-types, such as Electric and Grass-types. Instead, you want to prepare to face off against Water and Bug-type moves. This means you’ll also want to use Pokémon that exploit this Bug-type weakness, such as Fire, Flying, and Rock-type attacks.

Although, because Samurott is originally a Water-type and has access to these attacks, Fire and Rock-type Pokémon might be frowned on, leaving you with exclusively picking Flying-type options.

These are all the moves Samurott can use during this encounter.

Aqua Cutter

Bulldoze

Drill Run

Focus Energy

Megahorn

Night Slash

Swords Dance

Best Pokémon counters to Samurott

The better conform against this moveset, these are some of the best choices you should anticipate using against Samurott: Gyarados, Salamence, Dragonite, Pelipper, Noivern, Clodsire, Koraidon, and Altaria.

Image via Game Freak

Gyarados is a Water and Flying-type Pokémon, and has the ability Intimidate that can it use against Samurott in battle. As a Water-type, it won’t find too much difficutly surviving any Water-type Samurott might use, and it has the flexibility of dealing a heavy amount of damage against a Bug-type. Some of the better attacks you should expect to use include Hurricane, Fire Blast, Flamethrower, Dragon Dance, or Stone Edge.

Next, we have Pelipper, another Water and Flying-type. It has many of the same advantages as Gyarados, but it won’t be able to use the Intimidate ability. Instead, you’ll want to select one with Keen Eye or Rain Dish, potentially increasing its health if you or an ally activates the Heavy Rain effect. The best moves to teach your Pelipper are going to be Tailwind, Wing Attack, Acrobatics, Air Cutter, or Hurricane.

Image via Game Freak

When it comes to using Salamence, there are some bonuses here, especially as a Flying and Dragon-type Pokémon. Salamence has the same benefits as other Water-types, and has the Intimidate ability. Alternatively, if you’re betting against your allies, you could always use one that has access to Moxie. When it comes to picking the best moves, our recommendations include Flamethrower, Aerial Ace, Air Slash, Tailwind, Flamethrower, Fire Blast, or Hurricane.

Those are the three major Pokémon we want to highlight for this raid, but here’s a breakdown of the type of moves you can teach the other Pokémon we’ve recommended for this raid encounter.

Dragonite: Hurricane, Roost, Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Air Cutter, Fire Punch, Tailwind, and Flamethrower

Noivern: Wing Attack, Air Cutter, Tailwind, Hurricane, Acrobatics, Aerial Ace, Flamethrower, Heat Wave, and Sunny Day

Clodsire: Rock Tomb, Rock Slide, Poison Jab, Gunk Shot, Stone Edge, Venoshock (coupled with Poison Jab), and Poison Tail

Koraidon: Anicent Power, Flamethrower, Flare Blitz, Fire Fang, Sunny Day, Heat Wave, Fire Blast, and Acrobatics

Altaria: Sky Attack, Acrobatics, Aerial Ace, Fire Spin, Will-o-Wisp, Tailwind, Flamethrower, Fire Blast, and Hurricane

Upon defeating Samurott, all participants will have a chance to catch this Pokémon. However, it is important to note you can only catch one Samurott during per Scarlet & Violet account. You won’t be able to catch a Samurott if you’ve already captured one through this event.