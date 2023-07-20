Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Free Codes – July 2023

Grab all the free July 2023 codes for Scarlet and Violet and claim the rewards.

With Mystery Gifts, you can amass an array of delightful treasures, ranging from every day in-game supplies like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients to elusive item bundles, exclusive items, and even the legendary allure of rare Pokemon. This guide covers every free Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Redeem a Code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

  1. Press X to open the Main Menu.
  2. Press L to Connect to the Internet.
  3. Select Poké Portal.
  4. Select Mystery Gift.
  5. Select Get with Code.
  6. Enter the code and confirm.

After completing these steps, the items will be downloaded.

All Working Free Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Free Code Rewards Expiration Date 
TERATYPECHANGE 50 Fighting Tera Shards July 31, 2023 at 07:59 PT  
TREASUREHUNT 10 Nugget 
10 Rare Candy 
1 Friend Ball 		July 31, 2023 at 07:59 PT 
LEVELUP 10 Rare Candy Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT 
REV1VE 5 Max Revive Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT 
CATCHBYBALL 5 Nest Ball
5 Dusk Ball
5 Timer Ball
5 Quick Ball
5 Luxury Ball 		Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT 

All Expired Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Code Reward
M0RESPEED 10 Carbos 
LETSTERA TM171 — Tera Blast 
TERATYPECHANGE 50 Fighting-type Tera Shard 
TREASUREHUNT 10 Rare Candy
10 Nugget
1 Friend Ball 
T0KUSE1STUDY Flying Tera Type Pikachu 
22SEN10RCHAMP Bronzong 
GETG0LD Gold Bottle Cap 
ROCKANDBATON TM132 Baton Pass and TM116 Stealth Rock 

