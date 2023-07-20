Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Free Codes – July 2023
Grab all the free July 2023 codes for Scarlet and Violet and claim the rewards.
With Mystery Gifts, you can amass an array of delightful treasures, ranging from every day in-game supplies like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients to elusive item bundles, exclusive items, and even the legendary allure of rare Pokemon. This guide covers every free Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
How to Redeem a Code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Press X to open the Main Menu.
- Press L to Connect to the Internet.
- Select Poké Portal.
- Select Mystery Gift.
- Select Get with Code.
- Enter the code and confirm.
Related: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Toxic Chain Pokemon?
After completing these steps, the items will be downloaded.
All Working Free Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
|Free Code
|Rewards
|Expiration Date
|TERATYPECHANGE
|50 Fighting Tera Shards
|July 31, 2023 at 07:59 PT
|TREASUREHUNT
|10 Nugget
10 Rare Candy
1 Friend Ball
|July 31, 2023 at 07:59 PT
|LEVELUP
|10 Rare Candy
|Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT
|REV1VE
|5 Max Revive
|Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT
|CATCHBYBALL
|5 Nest Ball
5 Dusk Ball
5 Timer Ball
5 Quick Ball
5 Luxury Ball
|Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT
All Expired Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
|Code
|Reward
|M0RESPEED
|10 Carbos
|LETSTERA
|TM171 — Tera Blast
|TERATYPECHANGE
|50 Fighting-type Tera Shard
|TREASUREHUNT
|10 Rare Candy
10 Nugget
1 Friend Ball
|T0KUSE1STUDY
|Flying Tera Type Pikachu
|22SEN10RCHAMP
|Bronzong
|GETG0LD
|Gold Bottle Cap
|ROCKANDBATON
|TM132 Baton Pass and TM116 Stealth Rock