Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Free Codes – July 2023

With Mystery Gifts, you can amass an array of delightful treasures, ranging from every day in-game supplies like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients to elusive item bundles, exclusive items, and even the legendary allure of rare Pokemon. This guide covers every free Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Redeem a Code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via Nintendo

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

Press X to open the Main Menu. Press L to Connect to the Internet. Select Poké Portal. Select Mystery Gift. Select Get with Code. Enter the code and confirm.

After completing these steps, the items will be downloaded.

All Working Free Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Free Code Rewards Expiration Date TERATYPECHANGE 50 Fighting Tera Shards July 31, 2023 at 07:59 PT TREASUREHUNT 10 Nugget

10 Rare Candy

1 Friend Ball July 31, 2023 at 07:59 PT LEVELUP 10 Rare Candy Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT REV1VE 5 Max Revive Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT CATCHBYBALL 5 Nest Ball

5 Dusk Ball

5 Timer Ball

5 Quick Ball

5 Luxury Ball Oct 2, 2023 at 06:59 PT

All Expired Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet