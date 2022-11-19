What are Tera Shards for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are multiple Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and these can give you access to specific Pokémon with special Tera types while you explore the game. Although catching the Pokémon at the end for that Tera type is important, the more difficult raids also drop Tera Shards. Outside of collecting them, they don’t appear to have too much purpose. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to use Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Tera Shards are how you change a Pokémon’s Tera Type. When you catch a Pokémon, it comes with a specific Tera Types that it can use in battle. That Tera Type is normally associated with it, or if you catch a Tera Pokémon in the wild or at a Tera Raid, these influence what Tera Type it will have. However, these are random, and you may want a specific Tera Type for a Pokémon.

The only way to give a Pokémon a Tera Type is by defeating the Normal-type Gym Leader. You can find them in Medali, in the northwest area of Paldea. Head to this location, complete the Secret Menu Item Gym Test, defeat the Gym Leader, and then return to the restaurant where you had the battle, the Treasure Eatery. You have to speak with the Chef in the back, and they will offer to change your Pokémon’s Tera Shard. However, they need 50 Tera Shards of the type you want to use. The Chef gives you 50 for the Normal Tera Type, but you will need to find the rest to give them to your Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will take a good deal of team to find enough Tera Shards for this transformation, but it could help you defeat specific Pokémon in the future.