Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Applin Into Dipplin In The Teal Mask

For Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, Applin receives a new form called Dipplin. Similar to the previous forms for this Pokemon, you can unlock it after you find a particular item to evolve it. Tracking down this item can be a little tricky, and you won’t be locked behind any type of story progression to find it.

You’ll be able to do this at your own pace, so don’t worry about missing it. If evolving Applin into Dipplin is your singular goal in the Teal Mask, working your way through the story is the best way to do it. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

How Applin Evolves into Dipplin in The Teal Mask – Syrupy Apple Location

The item you need to find is called a Syrupy Apple. I was able to track one down by investigating the southeast part of the map in the Kitakami region by exploring the Mossfell Confluence. When you reach this location, head to the corner, and you should see a tiny apple grove where you can purchase these Syrupy Apples. They’re going to cost 500 to purchase, so they shouldn’t set you back too much in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Like other evolution items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Syrupy Apple has to be given to a specific Applin that you have in your party. Click on the Applin you want to evolve, give them the Syrupy Apple, and they will evolve into Dipplin, the new form for this Pokemon. Dipplin is a sweet and sticky Pokemon, capable of slowing down opponents during a battle, and lowering their evasion, making them easier to hit.

You can return to this particular apple stand as many times as you like during your time in the Kitakami region to evolve more Applin into Dipplin. If you’d prefer one of the two other evolutions for Applin, there’s an area called Apple Hills to the west of Mossui Town where you can find Sweet and Tart Apples, which are required for Applin’s other evolutions, namely Flapple and Appletun.