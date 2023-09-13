Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Gligar Into Gliscor in The Teal Mask

Gligar is one of the many returning Pokemon to spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. You’ll have a chance to encounter it in the Kitakami region and add it to your collection. Not only can you catch the standard version, but you can also evolve it into Gliscor.

Similar to many Pokemon returning in the Teal Mask, Gligar requires a particular item that you’ll need to track down to transform into Gliscor. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask.

Where to Find Gligar in The Teal Mask

Gligar is one of the tougher Pokemon to track down in The Teal Mask. I had to search all of Kitakami, but I was able to track it down. However, it is important to note that Gligar is a Scarlet version exclusive, and if you’re playing on the Violet version, it won’t appear in your game. If you’re playing on the Violet version, you’ll see that Gligar does not have any reliable habitat location, and you won’t be able to find it in your game. Instead, you’ll have to reach out to another player who owns the Scarlet version to trade with you to acquire one for yourself.

I was able to track one down in the Paradise Barrens region of Kitakami and found it in the wild. This was one of the better areas to find Gligar and add it to my collection.

How to Evolve Gligar into Gliscor in The Teal Mask

The big requirement you need to evolve Gligar into Gliscor is the evolution item, Razor Fang. This is an item that did not appear in the base game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. A good way to acquire is to collect at least 110 Pokemon from the Kitakami region. This does provide one Razor Fang, but we have yet to find other ways to acquire this item or to find it out in the wild. Once we learn about other ways to get one, we’ll be updating this guide, we’ll be able to share how to acquire additional Gliscor to your Pokmeon Scarlet and Violet playthrough.

Also, on top of giving Gligar the Razor Fang, you also need to level it once during nighttime. You need to wait for nighttime to appear in your game, and then you’ll have Gliscor to add to your collection in The Teal Mask.