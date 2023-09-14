Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Chingling in The Teal Mask

Chingling is returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, making its appearance in The Teal Mask DLC. You’ll have a chance to find it in the wild and add it to your Pokedex, bringing your step closer to completing every entry. You’ll also need to evolve this Pokemon, which can take a bit of time.

Evolving Chingling does take a bit of time, but with a good amount of effort, you can get it done in a short amount of time. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Chingling and how to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Where To Find Chingling in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chingling is one of the more common Pokemon you can find while exploring Kitakami. You can frequently find it at the center of the game, on Oni Mountain, and on the sides of it. I was able to discover mine on the northern side of it, surrounded by several other Pokemon. It is smaller, which makes it more difficult to track down. You can easily miss it if you’re running by in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, especially if you’re eager to find every Pokemon. Hopefully, you’re not trying to find the shiny version of Chingling, which I think would be a nightmare to track down.

After you’ve acquired Chingling, it’s time to evolve it. You’ll have to go through a few steps to make this happen.

How to Evolve Chingling Into Chimecho in The Teal Mask

The way you go about evolving Chingling into Chimecho is a time-consuming process. You have to increase Chingling’s happiness. The value for Chingling’s happiness has to reach 220, but maxing it out is usually the best idea.

Some good ways to increase Chingling’s happiness and friendship level is by having them battle with you. You can take Chingling with you throughout your time exploring the Kitakami region in The Teal Mask, battling the new Pokemon you can find in the region. Another way to do it is to picnic with them or use the Let’s Go feature to let them wander outside of their Pokeball.

When Chingling reaches enough happiness, the final thing you need to do is have it level up at least once at night. When it levels up at night with enough happiness in The Teal Mask, it’ll become Chimecho, crossing it off your Pokedex checklist.