Pokemon SV Teal Mask: All DLC Shiny Forms & How To Get Them

There aren’t many new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC – eight in total – and less than half of them can actually be Shiny hunted. Thanks to Game Freak’s obsession with locking Mythic Shinies behind distribution events, die-hard Shiny hunters don’t have much to look forward to in Part 1 of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero.

That said, we still know what all of the new Shiny forms look like regardless of whether or not you can obtain them. Here is every DLC Shiny form in the Teal Mask and how you can get them.

Every New Shiny Pokemon In Teal Mask DLC & How To Get

There are eight new Pokemon in the Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC: four Mythics, two convergent species, one new evolution, and one regional form. Each one has a Shiny form found inside the game’s files, but only three of them can be captured currently.

Normal Form Shiny Form How To Get Hunt around Bamboo Clusters scattered around Kitakami Evolve Shiny Poltchageist using a Masterpiece or Unremarkable Cup Evolve Shiny Applin with a Syrupy Apple Unobtainable Unobtainable Unobtainable Unobtainable Unobtainable Unobtainable Unobtainable Unobtainable

Which Pokemon Are Shiny Locked?

Out of the eight new Pokemon (+3 additional Ogerpon forms), only three of them are currently available to be Shiny hunted. That’s because the majority of the new Pokemon appear via static enoucnters.

Static encounters are Pokemon that appear at a certain time or during a certain instance and cannot be found in the wild. Ogerpon, Bloodmoon Ursaluna, and the Toxic Trio are all encountered as a part of the storyline. Therefore, they are referred to as Static.

What Does Shiny Locked Mean?

Shiny Locked means the developers have made it so the Pokemon cannot be Shiny. This can be applied to specific instances of a Pokemon appearing in the world that can be Shiny hunted. Still, it often refers to new Mythic or Legendary Pokemon that are introduced via story progression.

An example of Shiny Locked Pokemon that can be hunted elsewhere is the Squawkabilly that spawns on top of the player’s house at the beginning of Scarlet & Violet. This small flock used to be Shiny Huntable, but a patch made it so the birds could no longer be Shiny. Yet, you can still hunt Squawkabilly in the wild, where they spawn naturally.

However, GameFreak has made it so most of the recent Legendaries and Mythicals can’t be hunted. Regidrago and Regieleci are exceptions. But the vast majority of new rare Pokemon are locked, with their Shiny variants distributed to players later as a part of promotional events.