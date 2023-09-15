Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Piloswine in The Teal Mask

Swinub and Piloswine are returning to the Pokemon games in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. These Pokemon have a chance to appear as you explore the Kitakami region, and you can do this after completing the main story for The Teal Mask.

Between the two, Swinub is easier to find, but you can also track down Piloswine if you’d like to add it to your collection. Eventually, you can evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine, but there’s a specific way you can do this. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and evolve Piloswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in The Teal Mask DLC.

Where to Find Piloswine in The Teal Mask

Being an Ice and Ground-type Pokemon, Piloswine regularly hangs out in caves. You’ll be able to find it close to the center of Oni Mountain, closer to the inner caves that run down the middle of it. I was never able to find a Piloswine outside of a cave, and admittedly, I found that tracking one down is particularly difficult. Piloswine is a rare encounter in The Teal Mask on Kitakami, and going for a Swinub might be an easier Pokemon to locate. Thankfully, these two appear in the same area, so while you’re looking for a Piloswine, going for a Swinub might be a better idea.

Both Swinub and Piloswine are a Ground and Ice-type Pokemon. They’ll be weak against Fire, Water, Grass, Fighting, and Steel-type attacks, which means you want to avoid using these when attempting to catch them. You might be better off merely throwing a Pokeball at them, or using Poison-type moves against it, as they won’t take too much damage to those types of attacks in The Teal Mask.

After you catch them, and have a Piloswine, it’s time to work on evolving one into a Mamoswine.

How To Evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in The Teal Mask

There is a special way you have to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine. It won’t happen by leveling it up, or giving it a particular item. Instead, you need to make sure your Piloswine knows the move Ancient Power. This should be a move all Piloswine can learn in The Teal Mask, and you can swap it out for any of its existing attacks at any time. Once your Piloswine knows this move, have it level up, and it’ll become a Mamoswine.