Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – How To Find & Evolve Sewaddle in The Teal Mask DLC

Jumping into The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is about more than just new adventures. The expansion to the Gen 9 story comes with a slew of returning Pokemon from other regions, and fans are eager to locate and add favorites to their teams. This includes an adorable little Bug/Grass-Type from the Unova region – Sewaddle.

Like most early-game Bug-types, Sewaddle has three evolutions, the first of which players can find almost as soon as they arrive in The Teal Mask’s Kitakami location. In this guide we will go over where to catch Sewaddle and how to evolve it in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

Swadloon Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

Screenshot via Gamepur

Sewaddle can be found in the bottom part of the Kitakami map. This includes most area immediately available at the start of the Scarlet & Violet DLC.

Below Wistful Fields

Below Mossfell Confluence

Loyalty Plaza

Apple Hills

Mossui Town

Swadloon Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

Screenshot via Gamepur

Swadloon can be located in the lower right hand and left hand portions of the Kitakami map. This includes:

Below Wistful Fields

Below Mossfell Confluence

Leavanny Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask

Screenshot via Gamepur

Players can also locate Leavanny while exploring Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask. It is found In the same areas as Swadloon.

Below Wistful Fields

Below Mossfell Confluence

Like with the original Paldea map, players can easily check a Pokemon’s location once they have registered it to their Pokedex.

How to Evolve Sewaddle into Swadloon & Leavanny

Screenshot via Gamepur

Thankfully, Sewaddle doesn’t require and special items to get it to evolve. However, it does take a little tender love and care. Sewaddle will evolve into Swadloon at Level 20. If players want to skip the effort of ecolution, they can simply catch a Swadloon and a Leavanny in the areas listed above.

To Evolve Swadloon into Leavanny, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to level Swadloon up with high friendship. This can be done by keeping Swadloon in your party, giving it a Soothe Bell, and battling with it frequently. Taking the time to evolve Swadloon is more than worth the effort, as the Bug/Grass-type is a solid asset in battle.