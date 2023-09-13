Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Okidogi, Munkidori, & Fezandipiti in The Teal Mask

Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are making their debut to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, the Teal Mask. These Pokemon will appear in the major story, and after you’ve completed it, you’ll have the chance to capture all three of them. These Pokemon won’t be catchable in the main story, and that means you’ll have to track them down when you reach the end.

These three won’t appear on the world map, which means you’ll need to use a bit of detective work to find them. When you do, and beat them in battle, there’s an opportunity to catch them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask.

Where To Find Okidogi, Munkidori, & Fezandipiti in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Teal Mask main campaign, these three Pokemon split off in the wilderness, and you have to track them down to defeat them. When you initially meet them at these locations, all three of them are much larger than they typically are, and gain the “Titanic” name, making them more difficult to encounter in combat. However, when the story is over, and you’ve added Ogerpon to your party, these three will be out in the wild, and you can try catching them again on your Teal Mask playthrough.

Where to Find Okidogi in The Teal Mask

You can find Okidogi in the northwest part of the map, in the Paradise Barrens. Similar to when you first found it during the story, it should be wandering around this location, and you can attempt to catch it. Thankfully, it will be a much smaller size, and it’ll be at level 70. It’s a Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon, making it weak to Ground, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Rock, and Dark-type moves.

Where to Find Munkidori in The Teal Mask

Like Okidogi, you can find Munkidori in its original spot, on the southwest part of Kitakami. It’ll be at the center of the lake. Munkidori is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokemon, making it weak to Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Fighting, Poison, and Fairy-type moves.

Where to Find Fezandipiti in The Teal Mask

Finally, we have Fezandipiti, which is close to the center of the map, close to the bottom of Oni Mountain, on the northeast side, and close to Fellhorn Gorge. This is a Poison and Fairy-type Pokemon, making it weak against Ground and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Fairy-type moves. It is also immune to any Dragon-type attacks.