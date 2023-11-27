Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Paldean Fates Release Date

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion, and this time Shiny variants are on the menu. With Shiny hunting a popular sport both in the video games and the TCG, fans are likely eager to know when Paldean Fates will be released.

The Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates expansion continues a tradition that started with Hidden Fates during the Sun & Moon era, bringing Shiny versions of region favorites to the game. Like other special expansions, these booster backs can’t be found in Booster Boxes, and are often snatched up by fans as they hit shelves – making them a rare catch for Pokemon TCG players and collectors.

When Does The Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Expansion Release?

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Paldean Fates expansion will be released on January 26, 2024. This will mark the first new expansion of the year and the beginning of the second year in the Scarlet & Violet TCG era.

It is also important to note that this release will run from January 26 through February 23. 2024, with products dropping steadily for the Paldean Fates release during this window. Because of this, Pokemon TCG fans will want to pre-order or watch the release calendar to snag the sets they are looking for.

Release Schedule For Paldean Fates TCG Expansion

The Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Expansion boosters will be available in Booster Bundles, Collector Mini Tins, Collector Sets, ETBs, and Premium Collections. Below is the current release schedule for each item type, which can also be pre-ordered at The Pokemon Center website.

Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box – Jan 26, 2024

– Jan 26, 2024 Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection – Jan 26, 2024

– Jan 26, 2024 Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Mini Tins – Feb 9, 2024

– Feb 9, 2024 Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Tins – Feb 9, 2024

– Feb 9, 2024 Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Premium Collection – Feb 9, 2024

– Feb 9, 2024 Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Booster Bundle – Feb 23, 2024

The Paldean Fates release will include 130 Shiny cards for players to collect, and like Obsidian Flames’ fantastic card list, it will include Charizard. With so many cards to snag for decks of collections, Pokemon TCG fans will want to make sure to grab these Paldean Fates options as they become available.