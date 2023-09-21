Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk – All Rumors, Theories & Leaks

Pokemon leaks are infamous for appearing in all corners of the internet. From the front page of Twitter to the darkened corners of image forums at the back of the internet, you can find leaks for Pokemon any time of the year if you look hard enough. However, with the popularity of Pokemon leaks reaching even the most casual of social media enjoyers, any fakes are quickly debunked in the Pokemon digital modern-day.

Even news sites aren’t safe; many leaks that make it to the front page, especially during leak season, can often turn out to be fake. Leak season is usually a term reserved for the time period just before a new Pokemon generation’s release. However, in this case, we have one DLC packet behind us and one before us, which makes it a prime time for potential leaks to appear.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: 10 Must-Hunt Shiny Pokemon In Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk Leaks & Rumors

As leak season between the DLC releases for Scarlet and Violet presses on, we’ll be sure to update this page with any information that proves credible. Check back for updates as the launch date for Indigo Disk draws nearer. While there isn’t a huge assortment of leaks going around out there, we have just a prominent one to share with you in the material below.

Indigo Disk PokeDex Leak

The only leak of note that hasn’t been debunked just yet is the one that surrounds Indigo Disk’s PokeDex. Recently, an account on X (formerly known as Twitter) @mattyoukhana has come forward with PokeDex leaks that supposedly are for the Indigo Disk DLC. This account is similar to other accounts that have either posted credible hints as a way of keeping their audience, or actual leaks as they appear. According to the leaker, GameFreak seemed to have left some data in the first DLC which links to the second wave coming later this year. If you want to see the entire list for yourself, each Pokemon that’s making a return according to the link is featured in the @mattyoukhana tweet.

Surprise, more Part 2: Indigo Disk leaks!



Game Freak left in habitat text data for DLC 2, which includes all species/forms… which lets us confirm the entire Blueberry Academy Pokédex!



Not included in the image are species 1013 and 1017-1023 (internal IDs).



Dex order unknown. pic.twitter.com/esXOUIlOqc — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) September 13, 2023

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC Every Returning Pokemon

This is big news for anyone wanting to catch and use a starter for the new DLC. Because Indigo Disk seems to be more battle-centric, with that lookalike Elite Four and all, it makes sense for there to be even more Pokemon added with this next wave. While we do believe this leak is real, take everything with a grain of salt. Until it’s confirmed when you’re wandering around playing the game in your hands, it’s only a theory!