Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC: Every Returning Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bring back favorites with The Teal Mask DLC. Here are all the returning Pokemon that will come to Paldea.

With the first Scarlet & Violet DLC finally comes new Pokemon. Ever since the “Great DexCut of 2020 Or So”, Pokemon have been introduced much like Smash Fighters, with players eagerly waiting for who made the cut and who didn’t. If you have favorites, you’re most likely doing the same thing now that the Teal Mask DLC is here. Did your fave get in? We have a list of every returning Pokemon that you can catch in the latest installments for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet just below.

Every Pokemon That’s Returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask

Hidden-Treasue-of-Area-Zero-DLC-Pokemon-Scarlet-Violet.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Teal Mask is the first installment of Pokemon DLC coming to the Scarlet & Violet games. The theme shares similarities to the main games but with a twist. Instead of going on a treasure hunt like you do in the main game to facilitate your adventure through school and the Pokemon League Challenge, you’re going on a field trip. The place you’re visiting is Kitakami, a setting in the mountains placed in a picture-perfect time of festivals and urban tales. There you’ll encounter plenty of familiar Pokemon, but no shortage of new team members to add to your roster too.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fans Tired of Grass Ghost Types Following Poltchageist Reveal

You likely already know which brand new Pokemon are here because of the announcements. In addition to the Pokemon you already have on your Dex in Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of other species that are making their first stride into the latest generation of the games. Below is a list of every single Pokemon making a return in this DLC. Feel free to use the lists below to plan out your team; we’ve divided them by type so that you can strategize with ease:

All Returning Poison Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Spinarak
  • Ariados

Related: Pokemon Fans Divided Over Ancient Raikou Form In Indigo Disk DLC

All Returning Fire Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Vulpix
  • Ninetails
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure

All Returning Water Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Poliwag
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Politoed
  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
  • Feebas
  • Milotic

All Returning Fairy Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Cleffa
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable

All Returning Normal Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Munchlax
  • Snorlax
  • Furret

All Returning Dark Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz

All Returning Grass Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shrifty
  • Phantump
  • Trevenant

All Returning Ghost Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Duskull
  • Dusclops
  • Dusknoir
  • Poltchageist

All Returning Fighting Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr

All Returning Bug Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Yanmna
  • Yanmega
  • Grubbin
  • Charabug
  • Vikavolt

All Returning Dragon Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Jangmo-o
  • Hakamo-o
  • Kommo-o

All Returning Psychic Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Chingling
  • Chimecho

All Returning Flying Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl
  • Gilgar
  • Gliscor

All Returning Ground Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Mamoswine

About the author

Jessica Oliver

http://Gamepur.com

Jessica Oliver is a passionate writer, editor, and story enjoyer. Writing about cartoon animals and colorful video game characters pays the bills, so she's set for life.

More Stories by Jessica Oliver

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved