Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC: Every Returning Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bring back favorites with The Teal Mask DLC. Here are all the returning Pokemon that will come to Paldea.
With the first Scarlet & Violet DLC finally comes new Pokemon. Ever since the “Great DexCut of 2020 Or So”, Pokemon have been introduced much like Smash Fighters, with players eagerly waiting for who made the cut and who didn’t. If you have favorites, you’re most likely doing the same thing now that the Teal Mask DLC is here. Did your fave get in? We have a list of every returning Pokemon that you can catch in the latest installments for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet just below.
- Every Pokemon That’s Returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask
- All Returning Poison Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Fire Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Water Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Fairy Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Normal Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Dark Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Grass Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Ghost Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Fighting Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Bug Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Dragon Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Psychic Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Flying Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- All Returning Ground Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
Every Pokemon That’s Returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask
Teal Mask is the first installment of Pokemon DLC coming to the Scarlet & Violet games. The theme shares similarities to the main games but with a twist. Instead of going on a treasure hunt like you do in the main game to facilitate your adventure through school and the Pokemon League Challenge, you’re going on a field trip. The place you’re visiting is Kitakami, a setting in the mountains placed in a picture-perfect time of festivals and urban tales. There you’ll encounter plenty of familiar Pokemon, but no shortage of new team members to add to your roster too.
Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fans Tired of Grass Ghost Types Following Poltchageist Reveal
You likely already know which brand new Pokemon are here because of the announcements. In addition to the Pokemon you already have on your Dex in Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of other species that are making their first stride into the latest generation of the games. Below is a list of every single Pokemon making a return in this DLC. Feel free to use the lists below to plan out your team; we’ve divided them by type so that you can strategize with ease:
All Returning Poison Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Spinarak
- Ariados
Related: Pokemon Fans Divided Over Ancient Raikou Form In Indigo Disk DLC
All Returning Fire Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
All Returning Water Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
All Returning Fairy Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
All Returning Normal Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Furret
All Returning Dark Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
All Returning Grass Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shrifty
- Phantump
- Trevenant
All Returning Ghost Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Poltchageist
All Returning Fighting Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
All Returning Bug Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Yanmna
- Yanmega
- Grubbin
- Charabug
- Vikavolt
All Returning Dragon Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
All Returning Psychic Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Chingling
- Chimecho
All Returning Flying Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Gilgar
- Gliscor
All Returning Ground Type Pokemon in Teal Mask
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine