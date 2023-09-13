With the first Scarlet & Violet DLC finally comes new Pokemon. Ever since the “Great DexCut of 2020 Or So”, Pokemon have been introduced much like Smash Fighters, with players eagerly waiting for who made the cut and who didn’t. If you have favorites, you’re most likely doing the same thing now that the Teal Mask DLC is here. Did your fave get in? We have a list of every returning Pokemon that you can catch in the latest installments for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet just below.

Every Pokemon That’s Returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask

Image via The Pokemon Company

Teal Mask is the first installment of Pokemon DLC coming to the Scarlet & Violet games. The theme shares similarities to the main games but with a twist. Instead of going on a treasure hunt like you do in the main game to facilitate your adventure through school and the Pokemon League Challenge, you’re going on a field trip. The place you’re visiting is Kitakami, a setting in the mountains placed in a picture-perfect time of festivals and urban tales. There you’ll encounter plenty of familiar Pokemon, but no shortage of new team members to add to your roster too.

You likely already know which brand new Pokemon are here because of the announcements. In addition to the Pokemon you already have on your Dex in Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of other species that are making their first stride into the latest generation of the games. Below is a list of every single Pokemon making a return in this DLC. Feel free to use the lists below to plan out your team; we’ve divided them by type so that you can strategize with ease:

All Returning Poison Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Ekans

Arbok

Spinarak

Ariados

All Returning Fire Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Vulpix

Ninetails

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

All Returning Water Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Politoed

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

All Returning Fairy Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Cleffa

Clefairy

Clefable

All Returning Normal Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Munchlax

Snorlax

Furret

All Returning Dark Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Poochyena

Mightyena

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

All Returning Grass Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shrifty

Phantump

Trevenant

All Returning Ghost Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Duskull

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Poltchageist

All Returning Fighting Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

All Returning Bug Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Yanmna

Yanmega

Grubbin

Charabug

Vikavolt

All Returning Dragon Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

All Returning Psychic Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Chingling

Chimecho

All Returning Flying Type Pokemon in Teal Mask

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Gilgar

Gliscor

All Returning Ground Type Pokemon in Teal Mask