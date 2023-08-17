Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift Expansion – Release Date, Tera Cards & New Mechanics

Paldea is vast, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are harnessing that immense power to battle other trainers in heated TCG matches. While the base Scarlet & Violet expansion, Paldea Evolved, and Obsidian Flames have set the stage for excellent decks and strategies, things are about to hit a new level with the reveal of Paradox Rift – the expansion that will bring Ancient and Future species to the tabletop game.

While players have had no small amount of joy playing Miraidon ex or Gardevoir ex in the budding meta of the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG era, the new information revealed at the 2023 Pokemon Championships sets an encouraging level of excitement for the 2024 competitive year. Here is everything we know about Paradox Rift at this time.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion Paradox Rift will release on November 3, 2023, according to information provided during the 2023 World Championships.

How to Pre-Order Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Items

Players can pre-order their sets now on the Pokemon Center website, as well as participating card shops and local retail stores. Pokemon Center Elite Trainer ETBs are currently available to pre-order for $59.99 USD.

What Will be Included In The Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Expansion

Players will be able to purchase the Paradox Rift Pokemon TCG Expansion in Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Boxes, Booster Packs, and Booster Bundles. Additionally, the Booster Packs will likely be available in special collections and blister packs at a future time.

The expansion will also include exciting new additions to Pokemon TCG gameplay, including the following:

13 Pokemon ex cards

7 Tera Pokemon ex cards

34 Illustraion Rare cards

15 Special Illustraion Rare cards & Support cards

28 Ultra Rare Full-Art etched Pokemon ex and Supporter cards

7 Hyper Rare gold etched cards

At this time, we know that Brute Bonnet, Roaring Moon, Iron Moth, and Iron Valiant will make ex debuts with the Ancient and Future modifiers. These powerful cards boast abilities and attacks that are sure to buff out any deck they are added to.

At this time, it is not known how large the official card list will be. With past Paldea sets being around 250, fans can likely expect a similar length in the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion.