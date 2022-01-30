Poor, Peckish Piplup request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While exploring the Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll encounter a Piplup that refuses to eat any of the food it’s given in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Although it is starving, it’s not interesting in anything you give it. The best way to quell this problem is to improve the food you’re feeding it. You’ll have to feed a bean cake, which means going out of your to craft one. In this guide, we detail how to complete the Poor, Peckish Piplup request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and make a bean cake.

You’ll need to purchase the bean cake recipe to complete this request. Then, you’ll need to return to Jubilife Village and speak with the craftworks there to grab it. Once you have it, these are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to make a bean cake.

1 Plump Bean

1 Cake Lure Base

The Plump Bean is a local resource in the Cobalt Coastlands. You can regularly find it underneath trees in the Ginkgo Landing, Crossing Slope, Aipom Hill, and Bather’s Lagoon. It will be a small green bean that you see on the ground.

The other item is a Cake Lure Base, which you can purchase from the craftworks shop in Jubilife Village.

Once you both of these items, you can craft them from your Base Camp or by using your crafting kit and return them to Piplup. It will still be waiting for you at the island on Tombolo Walk.