Prey – All Safecode, Keycode, Password List & Location

Prey has many doors, safes, and terminals around the space station. You have to collect key codes and password to open them. This guide will give you all passwords with their locations below. There are many places which have random key codes or passwords, for which you have to search around, for example looking at walls, emails, notes, and books.

Below, we have compiled a list of all special safecodes, keycodes, and password lists you will need for your Prey playthrough, broken down by major areas in the game.

All Safecodes, Keycodes, & Password Lists in Prey

Neuromod Division:

Security Booth:

Location: You have to search for a book name Orbit, which is kept on the desk of Sarah Elazar, inside the book.

Code: 0526

The Volunteer Quarters:

Location: Reach Bianca Goodwin’s office, which is before your office and checks her email.

Code: 5854

Talos 1 Lobby:

Holding Room:

Location: Inside Security Room. The code is on Sticky Note next Sarah Elazar’s workstation.

Code: 1129

Morgan Yu’s Office:

Location: Go to Yu’s office.

Code: 0451

Teleconferencing:

Location: Check on Yu’s table in office for the key.

Trauma Center:

Location: Need to check the desk inside Dr Sylvain’s office.

General Access Key:

Location: January will give you the key after he becomes a physical operator.

IT Security:

Location: It can be found on the second floor of Talos I. and can be hacked with the hacking level 1 ability.

Code: 0913

Dr. Devries Safe:

Location: In Trauma center Fixed into the wall of quarantine.

Code: 7324

Hardware Lab:

Director Thorstein’s Office:

Location: Need to climb to level 2 in the lab and move towards the location on map n access the computer. This code might vary, so if it doesn’t work don’t forget to check Thaddeus’s computer in lab.

Code: 5021

Employee Entrance:

Location: On body near the theater-styled chairs.

Machine Shop Supply Closet:

Location: Receive the code while your first time walks into space.

Code: 3891

Dr. Lorenzo Calvino’s Lab:

Location: While walking to his corpse during the main story you will receive the key.

Ballistics Lab:

Location: It can be found on the corpse at the entrance of the lab hallway.

Dr. Thorstein’s Safe:

Code: 9954

Psychotronics:

Security Station safe:

Location: It is generated randomly and is different for everyone mostly. It is found in the hallway which leads to the lift by searching the body of Erica Teague.

Dr. Kelstrup’s Office:

Location: Enter the director’s office in psychotronics, once inside the office find Hans cabin and key from his body. Interact with the pace near the safe anenter the door.

The Morgue:

Location: Same as previous rooms, break the windows on the side and open the door using the Huntress Boltcaster.

The Armory:

Location: Multiple ways to get the code. You can rescue the man and get the code from him or u can kill the man n get the code as well as unique materials from him. Where in u can do both.

Code: 8714

Other Location

Quarantine:

Location: On the computer of Mathias Kohl, read the Quarantine mail.

Code: 6474

Dr. Devries Safe:

Location: In Trauma center Fixed into the wall of quarantine.

Code: 7342

Pilot Lounge:

Location: On level 2 of main lobby, in to the staff lounge. Behind a bar on a transcribe.

Code: 3884

Debriefing Safe:

Location: After playing the video in Yu’s office, move towards the white board on the left, the code is on the lover left.

Code: 5150

Dr. Calvino’s Safe :

Location: Crew Quarters.

Code: 0523

Dr. Igwe’s Cargo Container :

Location: Talos I Exterior.

Code: 2312

Reactor Room :

Location: Power Plant.

Code: 3845

Marco Simmons Password:

Location: Neuromod Division – Simulation Debriefing.

Code: Check the note attached to Simmons’ Pc.

Security Booth Keycode:

Location: Neuromod Division – Foyer

Code: While entering again this location in later part of the game, don’t forget to take the note next to Divya Naaz’s body.

Security Station Password:

Location: Neuromod Division – Foyer

Code: It is right next to Divya Naaz’s body.

Jason Chang’s Password:

Location: Talos I Lobby – Executive Offices

Code: Check the note attached to Jason’s’ Pc.

Volunteer Quarters Keycode:

Location: Talos I Lobby – Executive Offices

Code: Head to Bianca Goodwind’s PC and read the Volunteer Attitude Email.

Pilot’s Lounge Keycode

Location: Talos I Lobby – Staff Lounge

Code: On Octavia Figgss’ TranScribe there will be an audio file named as “This Isn’t a Drill”, make sure you listen to it .

Director Thorstein’s Office Keycode:

Location: Hardware Labs – Thadeus York’s pc

Code: There will be email “You are in Charge”, you have to read that.

Group – Small Scale Testing Password:

Location: Hardware Labs – Small Scale Testing

Code: There will be a clipboard on the floor somewhere around, find it and read the note on it .

Machine Shop Supply Closet Keycode:

Location: Hardware Labs – Small Scale Testing

Code: You will find a Email on the Small Scale Testing PC as “If you Need Supplies ”, do read it.

Ballistics Lab Key Safe Keycode:

Location: Hardware Labs – Ballistics Lab

Code: Beneath the grate you will find a note, somewhere near the corner {Requires Level 1 Leverage}.

Machine Shop Supply Closet Keycode:

Location: Talos I Exterior

Code: You will find a recording in Dr.Calvino’s Transcribe named as “First Thing Tomorrow”, do listen to it .

Armory Keycode:

Location: Psychotronics – Armory

Code: Don’t kill Aaron Ingram .

Maintenance Tunnel Keycode:

Location: G.U.T.S. – Maintenance Tunnel

Code: You have to take a note from Kimberly Bomo’s body.

Magnetosphere Control Room Safe Keycode:

Location: G.U.T.S. – Magnetosphere Restroom

Code: You have to find a note on the Shelf of restroom , move a toilet paper roll.

Julien Howard’s Password:

Location: Arboretum

Code: Near Iris Stein’s body you will find a note, do read it.

Fitness Center Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Concierge

Code: You will have to read a Email ”New Gym Code ” in the security station.

Abigail Foy’s Password:

Location: Crew Quarters – Abigail Foy’s Cabin

Code: You will find a note under Abigail’s desk.

Calvino’s Safe Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Lorenzo Calvino’s Cabin

Code: In the audio log of Calvino’s PC listen to “Calvino’s Notes 3”.

Fitness Center Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Cabins B Restroom

Code: While inside the restroom find a note and read it .

Mall Room Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Habitation Pods

Code: In Anders Kilne’s habitation, Find and read the note.

Freezer Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Kitchen

Code: While the cook opens his freezer, you will have to watch him.

Executive Suites Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Will Mitchell’s Cabin

Code: You will have to Read Email ”Food Request For Alex” in Will Mitchell’s PC.

Executive Suites Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Recycler Room

Code: There will a note on the table Read it .

Executive Suites Keycode:

Location: Crew Quarters – Fitness Center

Code: Have to read the Email From Emma Beatty’s PC named “Personal Training Session” .

Stairwell Keycode:

Location: Deep Storage – Corporate Information Technology

Code: Near Zachary West’s PC, you will have to find a note .

Ivy Song’s Password:

Location: Deep Storage – Corporate Information Technology

Code: Near Zachary West’s PC, you will have to find a note.

Deep Storage Safe Keycodes:

Location: Deep Storage – Command Center

Code: There is a note behind Danielle Sho’s PC, read it.

Gus Magill’s Password:

Location: Cargo Bay – Shipping and Receiving

Code: There is a note on the phone, Right next to Gua Magill’s desk.

Cargo Bay A Security Safe Keycode:

Location: Cargo Bay – Quartermaster’s Office

Code: Have a conversation with Sarah Elazar.

Parts Storage Keycode:

Location: Power Plant – Monitoring

Code: You will find a Transcribe of Duncan Krassikoff, where you will have to listen to “Keycode Change: Parts Storage”.

Price Broadway’s Password:

Location: Life Support – Water Treatment Facility

Code: Next to Price Broadway’s PC open the supply crate and read the note.

Life Support Storage Room Keycode:

Location: Life Support – Oxygen Flow Control Room

Code: You will find a note in Oxygen Flow Control Room, read it.

Security Station Safe Keycode:

Location: Life Support – Main Lift Access

Code: There wills a note on Erica Teague’s body, pick it up.

Bridge Safe Keycode: