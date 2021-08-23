Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part 1 – Tasks and Rewards – Harry Potter Wizards Unite

The first part of the Harry Potter Wizards Unite Brilliant Event has gone live, running from August 23 until August 30. That’s a full week to finish up all the steps and get ready for Part 2 that will be arriving in September.

There are plenty of tasks for players to complete, and a plethora of rewards that they can collect over the course of the event. You can find them all listed below. The secondary rewards that are listed will only be awarded upon the completion of all the previous stage steps.

Stage 1

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus on the Map – 2 Re’em Blood

Use Master Notes 2 Times – 1 Unicorn Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Wanted Poster of Sirius Black Foundables – 2 Exstimulo Potions

Rewards

550 Wizarding XP

2 Restricted Section Books

50 Brilliant Family XP

10 Spell Energy

Stage 2

Cast 15 Good or better Riddikulus Spells – 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times – 2 Healing Potions

Return 12 Brilliant Dementor Foundables – 6 Snowdrop

Rewards

750 Wizarding XP

75 Brilliant Family XP

3 Restricted Section Books

10 Spell Energy

Stage 3

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces – 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones – 2 Granian Hair

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges – 1 Silver Key

Rewards

1250 Wizarding XP

75 Brilliant Family XP

5 Restricted Section Books

10 Spell Energy

Stage 4

Cast 15 Great or Masterful Riddikulus Spells – 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges – 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Brilliant Madam Rosmerta Fragments by Using Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones – 1 Spell Book

Rewards

5 Restricted Section Books

50 Gold

5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books

30 Spell Energy

1 Brilliant Three Broomsticks Sign Registry Image

Bonus Tasks

Place 5 Images on Prisoner of the Vow Page – 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Win Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time – 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP from Any Source – 1 Spell Book

Use 9 Exstimulo Potions of any kind – 10 Spell Energy

Return 25 Foundables guarded by Boggart Confoundables – 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Bonus Rewards