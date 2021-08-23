Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part 1 – Tasks and Rewards – Harry Potter Wizards Unite
Lots of rewards are up for grabs.
The first part of the Harry Potter Wizards Unite Brilliant Event has gone live, running from August 23 until August 30. That’s a full week to finish up all the steps and get ready for Part 2 that will be arriving in September.
There are plenty of tasks for players to complete, and a plethora of rewards that they can collect over the course of the event. You can find them all listed below. The secondary rewards that are listed will only be awarded upon the completion of all the previous stage steps.
Stage 1
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus on the Map – 2 Re’em Blood
- Use Master Notes 2 Times – 1 Unicorn Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Wanted Poster of Sirius Black Foundables – 2 Exstimulo Potions
Rewards
- 550 Wizarding XP
- 2 Restricted Section Books
- 50 Brilliant Family XP
- 10 Spell Energy
Stage 2
- Cast 15 Good or better Riddikulus Spells – 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times – 2 Healing Potions
- Return 12 Brilliant Dementor Foundables – 6 Snowdrop
Rewards
- 750 Wizarding XP
- 75 Brilliant Family XP
- 3 Restricted Section Books
- 10 Spell Energy
Stage 3
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces – 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones – 2 Granian Hair
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges – 1 Silver Key
Rewards
- 1250 Wizarding XP
- 75 Brilliant Family XP
- 5 Restricted Section Books
- 10 Spell Energy
Stage 4
- Cast 15 Great or Masterful Riddikulus Spells – 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges – 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Brilliant Madam Rosmerta Fragments by Using Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones – 1 Spell Book
Rewards
- 5 Restricted Section Books
- 50 Gold
- 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books
- 30 Spell Energy
- 1 Brilliant Three Broomsticks Sign Registry Image
Bonus Tasks
- Place 5 Images on Prisoner of the Vow Page – 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Win Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time – 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP from Any Source – 1 Spell Book
- Use 9 Exstimulo Potions of any kind – 10 Spell Energy
- Return 25 Foundables guarded by Boggart Confoundables – 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
Bonus Rewards
- 2000 Wizarding XP
- 100 Brilliant Family XP
- 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books
- 1 Brilliant Achievement Badge
- 20 Spell Energy
- 5 Brilliant Honeydukes Chocolate Registry Images