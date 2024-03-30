Category:
Project Ultima Codes

Battle your favorite Pokemon in Roblox with Project Ultima! Don't forget to grab these codes to get some powerful Pokemon.
Raymond Dyer
Published: Mar 30, 2024 10:30 am
The collecting addiction of Pokemon makes its triumphant return, this time in Project Ultima, which hosts plenty of Pokemon, badges, and competitive duels. Not to mention a couple of codes for those looking to unlock some unique Pokemon for their team.

Getting strong Pokemon in Project Ultima isn’t easy to do. When I first logged in, as tradition, I was afforded my grass-type starter, Treecko, and off I went, getting bullied into submission by every trainer I crossed paths with. Thankfully, I gathered some codes that helped me get some good Pokémon after completing the first gym. These codes will be extremely helpful if you’re struggling as well.

All Project Ultima GAME Codes List

Project Ultima Codes (Working)

  • World – Redeem to receive Pikachu
  • RedSonic – Redeem to receive Sandslash
  • Crimson – Redeem to receive Absol
  • DarkDog – Redeem to receive Houndoom
  • Glitch – Redeem to receive Porygon
  • GreenEyes – Redeem to receive Jigglypuff
  • GreatestBall – Redeem to receive Electrode
  • GoCrayzee – Redeem to receive Incineroar
  • IrateDragon – Redeem to receive Deino
  • PlatinumBird – Redeem to receive Corviknight
  • PartnerEevee – Redeem to receive Eevee
  • ShinyBunBun – Redeem to receive Lopunny
  • SandCastle – Redeem to receive Palossand
  • SparkleFish – Redeem to receive Feebas
  • Ultima – Redeem to receive Umbreon
  • YellowHearts – Redeem to receive Luvdisc
  • Kelvingts – Redeem to receive Keldeo
  • Headbutt – Redeem to receive Shiny Rampardos
  • MrMarvin – Redeem to receive Tepig
  • 100kVisits – Redeem to receive Shiny Delibird
  • AquaMarine – Redeem to receive Lapras
  • AxeDragon – Redeem to receive Fraxure
  • BigBird – Redeem to receive Altaria
  • BlueFlame – Redeem to receive Ponyta
  • CuteFox – Redeem to receive Fennekin
  • SuperSonic – Redeem to receive Noivern

Project Ultima Codes (Expired)

  • Shadow
  • StrikesBack
  • Zekroom
  • Pikacheese
  • Free Mewtwo
  • EeveeInSparkle
  • Thanksgiving
  • Christmas
  • SantaHat
  • Freeze
  • Sea
  • Summer Time
  • Shinies
  • Sub2GoCrayzee
  • EonOne
  • EonTwo
  • WishfulThinking
  • Fullmoon
  • Morningsun
  • TinTower
  • WhirlIsland
  • Flame
  • Delta
  • Dialga
  • Moonbeamers
  • Synthetic
  • Monochrome
  • Christmas2021
  • Surfboi
  • StrikesBack
  • 17kMembers
  • GooBruh
  • 18kMembers
  • Free Rayquaza

How To Redeem Codes in Project Ultima

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Project Ultima.

  1. Launch Project Ultima on your device.
  2. Once the game loads, click the menu button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click the Mystery Gift icon on the bottom left side of the screen.
  4. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box.
  5. Press enter to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Project Ultima Codes

For those interested in additional Project Ultima codes, you can get more from the official Discord. The developer, Jump Fun, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free Pokémon in Discord as well.

Why Are My Project Ultima Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What is Project Ultima?

Project Ultima gives you the chance to play Pokémon online with your friends as you collect new Pokémon, defeat gym leaders, and go on exciting adventures. If any of these things interest you, then this is definitely the game for you. Be prepared to lose a lot in the beginning, as the game is very difficult with certain starter Pokémon. Once you get the ball rolling, though, it’s very rewarding to progress through the game.

Roblox Kaiju Universe codes — Are there any?
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Kaiju Universe codes — Are there any?
Saqib Soomro Saqib Soomro Mar 30, 2024
Roblox Block Miner Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Block Miner Codes
Adrian Oprea Adrian Oprea Mar 30, 2024
All Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 1
Tier 1
All Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes
Kuldeep Thapa Kuldeep Thapa Mar 30, 2024
Anime Champions Simulator Codes
Anime Champions Simulator promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Anime Champions Simulator Codes
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević Mar 30, 2024
Roblox Anime Adventures codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 1
Tier 1
Roblox Anime Adventures codes
Miljan Truc Miljan Truc Mar 30, 2024
