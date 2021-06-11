PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK download link for Android

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update has been released officially and available to download for selected beta testers of the game. Players can participate in it to test all the upcoming features of the game before their global release and submit feedback to the developers. These features include Hyperlines, Anti-gravity motorcycle, MG3 gun and more, and if you want to enjoy the latest content, you can download PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update using the APK download link.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Update Download

The size of the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is around 720 MB, and here are the steps to download and install it:

Download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update APK file and locate it on your device in the download folder. Now before installing it, make sure that you have enough space in your device to avoid installation errors. Open the APK file and hit the Install button, and the application will install automatically. Open the Beta PUBG Mobile application and enter the Binding Code to access the beta server.

You don’t need to uninstall the standard version of the game to install the beta update. Additionally, players who report bugs will be rewarded with in-game rewards in their respective accounts.