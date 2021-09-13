PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has been released for all the Android and iOS devices on their respective app stores. As per the patch notes, the latest update has introduced a bunch of new Flora Menace modes and social features, along with a few experience improvements. In addition to this, some of the older maps and modes have also made a return in the game, including Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Infection Mode, and more.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has started rolling out for all the regions; however, if it hasn’t been unlocked on your Android device, you can download it via the APK file. Here is the link to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK along with the steps to install it.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update APK Download

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update APK file size is around 700 MB, so make sure you have enough space in your device before starting the installation process.

Download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update from the link listed above. Locate it on your device in the downloads folder. Open the APK file and hit the Install button, and the app will install automatically. Open the PUBG Mobile app, and it will download some additional data before you can sign in with your account.

In addition to the PUBG Mobile 1.6 patch, the next Royale Pass C1M3 will also be made available on September 17. Players can rank up through various RP levels by completing daily and weekly missions to earn a ton of free and premium rewards.