PUBG Mobile Korea (Kr) 1.5 update APK + OBB download link

PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 version has been released officially, adding many new features like Ignition mode, Tesla car, MG3 gun, Anti-gravity motorcycle, and more. However, unlike the global version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Korean version is not available to download from Google Play Store for players outside Japan and Korea. You can download the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 update via the APK and OBB file links mentioned below.

The PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 APK file size is around 80 MB, and the OBB file weighs around 650 MB. The update requires about 1.54 GB of free storage on the devices. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to download and install the PUBG Mobile Korea Update 1.5:

Download the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 version APK and OBB files. Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources. After the installation of APK file, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.pubg.krmobile. Now open the game and login with your account to enjoy the latest features.

In the case of the “Problem parsing the package” error, try downloading the update again.