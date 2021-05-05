PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass 1 to 100 RP rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 19 will be releasing on May 16 after Season 18 ends on May 15. The upcoming season will bring a bunch of new exciting rewards including outfits, emotes, and more along with a brand new Royale Pass. In addition to this, the tiers of all the players will get reset with the release of PUBG Mobile Season 19 depending on their rank at the end of Season 18. Meanwhile, before the release of the next season, the complete list of free and premium RP rewards has been leaked.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 Free & Paid RP Rewards

Image via PUBG Corporation

Insect Queen – Mini14 and Garden Observer Set : Unlock at RP 1

Unlock at RP 1 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19): Unlock at RP 3

Unlock at RP 3 Garden Observer Headpiece: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 General Beetle Emote: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Flex Muscles Emote and Royale Pass Avatar Frame (S19): Unlocks at RP 15

Unlocks at RP 15 Cased in Amber Ornament: Unlock at RP 20

Unlock at RP 20 Royale Pass Avatar Frame (S19) : Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Scarab Totem Parachute and Gemstone Scarab Backpack: Unlock at RP 30

Unlock at RP 30 RP Badge (S19): Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Ancient Vine Finish: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Alien – UMP45 and RP Badge (S19): Unlocks at RP 45

Unlocks at RP 45 Night Dancer Set and Trendy Kitty Set: Unlock at RP 50

Unlock at RP 50 Trendy Kitty Headpiece: Unlocks at RP 55

Unlocks at RP 55 Bug Exterminator Grenade: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 RP Badge (S19) : Unlocks at RP 65

Unlocks at RP 65 Crimson Beetle Helmet: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Insect Queen Emote: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 String Ensemble Emote: Unlocks at RP 85

Unlocks at RP 85 Wonderland – AKM: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 RP Badge (S19) : Unlocks at RP 95

Unlocks at RP 95 General Beetle Set: Unlocks at RP 100

You don’t need to purchase the Elite Royale Pass if you want to claim the free rewards by completing missions and challenges. However, if you want the premium rewards in your inventory, you can buy the Elite Royale Pass costing 600 UC or the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass by spending 1800 UC.