Pupperazzi – How to sneak into the arcade in Buppy Boardwalk

Each area in Pupperazzi consists of a series of objectives that rotate with repeat visits. One of the objectives you can come across in Buppy Boardwalk tasks you with sneaking into the arcade. Our guide is aimed at helping you gain entry into the defunct arcade.

The Buppy Boardwalk area will initially spawn you along its pier. If this objective pops up on a repeat visit, another possible spawn point will place you right next to the location we’re about to discuss. From the pier, you’ll be able to make out a sign that reads “Arcade” nestled among other stores along the boardwalk. This is the front entrance to the arcade, but it’s closed. From this front entrance, follow the boardwalk path toward the right until you spot the side entrance pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It seems unattainable, but it’s easily reachable with a double jump. This is an ability you acquired before reaching the area for the first time. Unfortunately, the game’s UI doesn’t do a good job of communicating when you unlock certain abilities. Just double jump onto the platform to gain entry. After snapping a picture with any arcade cabinet in frame, the arcade opens up for business. By extension, you’ll also have completed the objective.