How to take a picture of a shy Dalmatian in Pupperazzi

Throughout your Pupperazzi journey, most objectives will be a cakewalk. Some may have more specific triggers than others, but you should be able to figure most out without an issue. With that said, there are some outliers, such as taking a picture of a shy Dalmatian. Our guide will make this objective as trivial as possible.

The objective in question shows up in the dusk and night time versions of Lighthouse Cove. You’re tasked with taking a close up picture of a shy Dalmatian that hangs around the beach near the lighthouse. Any time you approach it, it runs off. You can’t take a good close up without getting it to stay put.

The description offers up a clue about luring it in with food. There are bananas scattered around you can attempt to feed it, but this wasn’t reliable for us. The photo didn’t trigger and then the dog ended up running away again. Fortunately, there’s a much easier way to outsmart the Dalmatian.

If the banana trick doesn’t work, continue progressing through the game until you unlock To the Moon! This is Pupperazzi’s final level, playable after sitting through the end credits sequence. You reach this point by amassing 150 followers. After starting up the moon level, you’ll unlock the “Far Out” film pack.

This pack includes an option entitled “Mini UFO”. Upon selecting this modifier, the camera detaches from your player model. With this drone-like feature enabled, the Dalmatian will remain oblivious no matter how close you get up to its face.