Rage Mage codes (January 2023)

Your typical mage is calm, intellectual, and wise, but you don’t want to be a typical mage. You want to unleash your fury with elemental magic to blast your enemies to bits, which is what Rage Mage allows you to do. This cross between a card game and an RPG, you can slowly grow from a lowly adventurer to an all-powerful mage, provided you get a bit of luck along the way.

In Rage Mage, you need to collect cards to power up your armor and weapons. You can get cards by competing against other players or NPCs, but it is much easier when they give you the cards for free. The codes below will not only get you free cards but also Coins and Diamonds, which can be redeemed for other in-game items. Similar to games like World of Tanks, these codes often expire quickly so be sure to redeem them as soon as you can.

All Rage Mage codes

Rage Mage codes (Working)

These are the current working codes for Rage Mage.

VIP2023 — Reward: 20 Diamonds, 15 cards, and 3 Speed Up cards

— Reward: 20 Diamonds, 15 cards, and 3 Speed Up cards vip888 — Reward: 88 Coins, 1 Gem Token, and 15 Cards

— Reward: 88 Coins, 1 Gem Token, and 15 Cards RM2023 — Reward: 88 Coins, 1 Gem Token, and 15 Cards

Rage Mage codes (Expired)

These are the codes for Rage Mage that have unfortunately expired.

DISTILLER

CHALLENGE

WELCOMEMAGE

HAPPYMONDAY

How to redeem codes in Rage Mage

It is very simple to redeem codes in Rage Mage. Just follow these straightforward steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

While in the game, click on the + button in the bottom right of the screen Open the Settings menu and click on the Redeem button Enter the code in the text box that appears and click the green Redeem button Your rewards should be in your in-game mailbox to collect

How to get more codes for Rage Mage

Because Rage Mage codes expire so quickly, you’ll want to find new codes as soon as they are released. The developers of Rage Mage often announce new codes on their Facebook page, so your best bet is to look there. The company doesn’t seem to have set up a Discord or Twitter account for the game, so you’ll need to watch their Facebook page for new codes for the time being.

Why won’t my Rage Mage codes work?

The most likely reason that your Rage Mage codes won’t work is that they’ve expired. Most codes for this game are only valid for a few days at a time, so be sure to redeem them quickly. If you’re sure the code should still be valid, then make sure you’ve typed it carefully. Rage Mage codes are case-sensitive, so any small error will cause it to come back as invalid.

Why can’t I equip Titles and Relics in Rage Mage?

Like most games like this, the developers intend for you to slowly unlock new features as you progress in the game. You won’t be able to equip new titles in Rage Mage until you reach at least level three. Similarly, you can’t equip new Relics, which are powerful items that boost several stats, until you make it to level 60. There is a lot of work ahead of you to become the most powerful mage in the land.

What is Rage Mage?

Rage Mage is a cross between a collectible card game and an RPG, where you gain levels by defeating NPCs and other players in combat. Your equipment comes in the form of cards, which can be equipped to several slots to provide powerful defensive or offensive boosts. Gaining new cards is the key to progressing through the story and up the ranks on the leaderboards, so you’ll want to take advantage of every code the developers release.