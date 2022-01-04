Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements – Recommended specs and minimum requirements

Rainbow Six Extraction is a large departure from the gritty, realistic nature of the Rainbow Six series, and the Tom Clancy games at large. It pits you and up to two other players against hordes of aliens, dubbed Archaeans, as you attempt to complete various, randomized objectives to contain the alien threat. As one might surmise by looking at it, Extraction is a spinoff of Rainbow Six Siege, evident by how it boasts many operators previously seen in Ubisoft’s competitive shooter.

While the game looks a lot like Siege, players on PC will need more powerful hardware to run Extraction than they would Siege, according to hardware specs released by Ubisoft. It makes sense, considering Siege was released a little over six years ago. Here’s what you’ll need to run Rainbow Six Extraction on PC on each of its various presets.

Low Preset – 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High Preset – 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High Preset – 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra Preset – 2160p

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB or AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

Extraction’s requirements look to be a step up from what’s required to run Rainbow Six Siege, and at 85 GB, it looks like it will occupy a similar amount of space as the competitive tactical shooter. If you’re planning on having both titles installed, you might want to look into clearing some storage space before installing the game.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the PC version of Rainbow Six Extraction will boast a variety of exclusive features that those with powerful PC gaming rigs should get a lot of use out of, which we have listed below: