The 10 rarest items in The Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online is nearly 10 years old, and as with any live-service game that features loot, there are a ton of rare items to flaunt your wealth or age. Many items on this list are, sadly, unobtainable even by being a savvy market hound — but several can be bought and sold on the open market. If you’ve got a surplus of gold and are looking to show it off, we’ve got a list of the top ten rarest items in The Elder Scrolls Online down below.

Aetheric Cipher

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aetheric Ciphers are needed to obtain the recipe for Mythic Aetherial Ambrosia potions. These potions give players a 150% XP boost for 30 minutes. These potions are extremely valuable for all players, as even high-level players still need to grind out Champion Points. Aetheric Cipher’s drop off of any non-DLC enemies, but the drop rate is extremely low — which explains why the Aetheric Ciphers regularly sell for over 6,000,000 gold.

Encasement of Anguish

Image via en.uesp.net

One of the rarest item sets in the game, Encasement of Anguish, can’t be acquired anymore — its drop rate was removed, but those that still own the armor set can trade it. The armor’s style was converted into the costume, Dark Seducer, available to every player after hitting CP level 60.

Imgakin Monkey

In The Elder Scrolls Online, pets are purely cosmetic companions available to every class. The rarest of these companions is the Imgakin Monkey, a pet only available to those who participated in The Elder Scrolls Online closed beta. Unfortunately, it’s not tradable, so its price can’t be accurately assessed. It’s safe to say it’s one of the rarest items in the game, however, as there were only a limited amount of players participating in the beta.

Jaedi and Lire Runestones

Image via en.uesp.net

These are the rarest crafting materials in the game by a long shot. They were immediately discontinued in 2014, weeks after launch. Originally, Lire Runestones were used for weapon damage crafting, a mechanic unavailable in the current game. Many players believe these Runestones were mistakenly left in the game by developers, as they don’t give Enchanting experience when deconstructed.

Petty Soul Gem

Image via en.uesp.net

Before Update 12 (the One Tamriel update) there were six different types of Soul Gems in the game. Each type had a level range, similar to mainline Elder Scrolls games, like Skyrim. Now that Soul Gems only come in one type now, Petty Soul Gems are exceedingly rare. Despite this rarity, however, they are only worth approximately 30,000 gold on the open market.

Radiant Apex Mounts

Image via en.uesp.net

These incredibly rare mounts can only be acquired by opening Crown Crates, which are loot boxes purchased with real money. If you want one of these mounts, expect to spend a ridiculous amount of money, as their drop rate is about 0.6% per chest. These mounts cannot be traded, so if there’s a mount you want, you’ll have to wait for the mount to appear in certain banners and take your chances.

Runebox: Clockwork Reliquary

This costume has a very low drop rate from enemies in the mini-trial Asylum Sanctorium — specifically, it only drops on Veteran Mode Asylum Sanctorium, requiring a team of players to clear, and a lot of luck to get the item to drop in the first place.

Runebox: Timbercrow Wanderer Costume

Timbercrow Wanderer is a costume that players can craft using 50 Siege of Cyrodiil Merits and a Siege of Cyrodiil Distinction. What makes this costume rare is the limited availability of Siege of Cyrodiil Merits. You can only earn one Merit per day, meaning it will take you at least 50 days to craft this costume.

Trueflame

Image via en.uesp.net

This is by far the rarest weapon in the game. Like Jaedi and Lire Runestones, the developers most likely added this weapon to the game on accident. At launch, you could catch this item while fishing in Stonefalls. Since then, the drop rate has been patched, and the weapon cannot be traded. It has mediocre stats with a Base Damage of 168-1335 and 110-1428 Flame Damage.

Velothi Triptych, Volcano

Elder Scrolls Online players know weapons aren’t the only items worth collecting. Furniture brings life to your home in ESO, but paintings such as Velothi Triptych, Waterfall sell for enormous amounts of gold. It earns its high price tag by having an incredibly low drop rate in Vvardenfell containers. As quite a bit of time has passed since the Vvardenfell Chapter — and with that, a lot fewer players traveling through the zone — this item has become even rarer, selling for over 8,000,000 gold on the open market.