Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – beginners guide, hints, and tips

Whether this is your first time jumping into a Ratchet and Clank game, or Rift Apart is just the latest entry in the series for you, this guide should contain some useful information to help you through the experience.

Read on to find out all manner of important information that you will need to know to do your best in the game.

You can change the difficulty at any time

You can change the difficulty at any time, making the game harder or easier as you desire. Just hit the options button, then go into settings. Whether you are struggling with a boss or in the mood for a tougher challenge, you can always keep the difficulty level exactly where you want it.

Destroy everything

If you can break something, then you should do just that. Breaking things generates bolts, and bolts are vital in the game. While are crates are no doubt the best target, just about everything is fair game as you make your way through the various areas. Bolts are the currency that allows you to buy news weapons, so you want as much of it as possible.

You can’t take it with you

There is no point in holding onto bolts, so just jump at every change you get to buy stuff. New weapons are far more useful that a bunch of bolts in your pockets.

Switch weapons often

Weapons level up through use, so you don’t want to favor one type of weapon over all the rest. Make sure you regularly switch your weapons so you are level up a lot of them. The last thing you want is to run out of ammo for your favorite weapon and have nothing else but Level 1 gear to work with. You can also take advantage of combinations between different weapons, as some will inflict a status that will then make a follow-up attack very easy and destructive.

You can either hit Triangle to bring up the weapon wheel or set up weapons on the D-pad for that sweet quick-swap action.

Check your map often

Your map will light up as you explore it, so if you check it often and discover you are missing an area, it is well worth taking the time to explore it. You can find bolts, secrets, and collectibles this way. You can even move the cursor over items and place a pin on them to get some in-game directions to where you want to go.

But that said…

Don’t freak out of you can’t get something that you find. Many of them can only be accessed later in the game when you have new gadgets of equipment.

Use Rifts to quickly move in fights

When Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart gets frantic, it becomes a bit of a bullet-hell, so using R1 on golden rifts to quickly move to new areas is a great way to dodge incoming damage.

Weapon upgrades matter

You can use a resource called Rareitanium to upgrade weapons at Mrs. Zurkon merchants. You can get real value for money by purchasing all the nodes around the orange nodes on the upgrade grids, as this will unlock them.

You can skip puzzles if you like

Not everyone likes puzzles, and Rift Apart allows you to skip them if you want. Jut hit the pause menu if you are stuck on a puzzle and you will see the option to skip it.