Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart difficulty guide – which difficulty should you play at

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, brings Insomniac’s famous Lombax and his robot friend to the PlayStation 5 for an all new adventure. There are a range of difficulty levels to suit all types of player skills and situations.

If you are wondering which level you should play at, this guide will break them all down for you. It is possible to change the difficulty at any time during a campaign by hitting the options button to open the main menu, then going to Settings, then Gameplay.

Rookie Explorer

The easiest level in the game. Heroes cannot die, and it really just about the story. Enemy aggression and damage output is low. If all you care about is the story, and don’t want to unduly stress yourself for any reason, this is the difficulty for you.

Rookie Recruit

This is great for people that are new to the series, or casual gamers who are just looking to relax.

Rebel Agent

This is the equivalent of Normal and is balanced for more experienced players of the series. Enemy damage output, aggression, and health are all reasonably high.

Resistance Leader

The equivalent of Hard, enemy aggression is very high, and you will need to be on your toes to survive.

Renegade Legend

The toughest difficulty, all enemy stats are high, and this will be a true test of your straff jumping abilities.